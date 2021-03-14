News updates from HT: Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign and all the latest news
Ahead of polls, farmers’ unions embark on anti-BJP campaign
On January 18 this year, a prominent leader of the ongoing farmers’ protest against three new agricultural laws, Gurnam Singh Charuni, “clarified” before a platform of farm unions leading the agitation that he would never organise political meets without permission after having done so once. Read more
Bengal assembly elections: Amit Shah to hold rallies; TMC may release manifesto
With the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in Bengal to be held in 13 days, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have planned to boost ongoing preparations from Sunday. Read more
Encounter specialist, high-profile cases: Sachin Vaze, cop arrested in Ambani security scare case
Sachin Vaze, an assistant police inspector with the Mumbai Police, was arrested late on Saturday by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged part in the conspiracy to plant an explosive-laden sports utility vehicle near Reliance Industries Limited chairperson Mukesh Ambani’s house last month. Read more
SC orders probe into alleged threat to judge
The Supreme Court has ordered Madhya Pradesh’s director general of police (DGP) to investigate into whether a superintendent of police (SP) was threatening a trial court judge to prevent arrest of a murder convict, who is husband of a BSP MLA in Madhya Pradesh. Read more
Police detain dozens of opposition leaders, deputies at Moscow conference
Russian police on Saturday arrested around 200 opposition politicians and municipal deputies at a Moscow conference as authorities tighten the screws on Kremlin critics ahead of parliamentary elections. Read more
Norway sees 3 cases of blood clot post AstraZeneca's Covid-19 shot
Norway, among the countries that have suspended the use of AstraZeneca Plc’s Covid-19 vaccine, said three people who received its shot are being treated for severe blood clots and cerebral hemorrhages but that it’s too soon to say if there was a connection. Read more
Priyanka Chopra swings off harness with Richard Madden in leaked pics from Citadel sets
Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra and Game of Thrones actor Richard Madden were spotted filming their upcoming series Citadel in England. The two were spotted in costume, pulling off some daring stunts in the first ever, leaked pictures from the sets. Read more
'Perhaps Kohli, Shastri think he is Dhoni's replacement': Sehwag feels management needs to back Rishabh Pant more
Apparently, one questionable shot is all it takes for fingers to start pointing again. On Friday, shortly after Rishabh Pant baffled the on looker with a reverse scoop off Jofra Archer that flew for six, the youngster was questioned for playing a rash shot that led to his dismissal. Read more
Vaani Kapoor looks bombtastic in silver sequinned mini dress at new shoot
The War actor recently made headlines as she shared pictures of herself in a gorgeous sequinned dress.The images that we are talking about show the actor wearing a silver mini dress by the designer Akanksha Gajria. The sequinned strapless number featured a plunging neckline and its bodycon silhouette flaunted Vaani's enviable curves. Read more
Also watch: 'Next target Parliament; who'll stop tractors?': Farmer leader Rakesh Tikait
Ex Food Corporation of India official’s properties attached in graft case
- Even after his suspension from 2009 to 2012, he was posted in the enforcement and vigilance squad in CAPD Department, which indicated his influence and a possible nexus with other officials.
India adds 25,317 fresh Covid cases, highest this year; recoveries over 10.9 mn
Manipur CM allocates agriculture machinery to farmers, financial aid to artisans
- Amit Shah will address three rallies in 2 days ahead of the first phase of polls on March 27.
Sachin Vaze: Encounter specialist, high-profile arrests and stint with politics
LIVE: India logs 25,317 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest single day tally this year
Police interrogate Bhatkal aide in Ambani threat case
‘Pay staff using surplus’: Two govt-funded colleges
Inclusivity and evolution are inherent traits of Indian culture
2 million vaccinated in a day, tally reaches 28.2 million: Govt
Hyderabad firm to produce Covid-19 vaccine jabs with US funding
Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Samata Party likely to merge with JD(U) today
- Kushwaha would be returning to the JD(U), a party which he left in 2013. The same year, he formed the Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) and was part of the NDA during 2014 Lok Sabha polls. His party contested on three seats and won all the seats.
