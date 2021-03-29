News updates from HT: Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra plans another lockdown

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Amid Covid spike, Maharashtra plans another lockdown

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray asked state officials to begin preparing an implementation plan for another lockdown on Sunday, when the state reported record 40,414 cases of Covid-19 amid a nationwide surge in infections that have prompted the authorities to consider stricter guidelines to control the spread.

'Festival of happiness, exaltation, joy and glee': PM Modi extends Holi wishes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted people with Holi wishes and wished that the festival infuses new vigor and energy in everyone's life.

States ban public Holi celebrations amid Covid-19 spike

Several states and Union territories, including Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, have imposed restrictions on public gatherings on Holi as well other festivals in the coming month amid a massive increase in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

India added 1.3 lakh more cases of Covid-19 in past week, active cases above 5 lakh

The festival of Holi usually brings with it cheer and joy. But this year, it has come at a time when the country is in the grip of a second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). And the latest data shows that India has shown biggest jump in weekly cases of Covid-19 in the past week.

Holi: Watch Australia PM's Hindi message for 'good friend' PM Modi, others

Australian prime minister wished a Happy Holi, tagging his 'good friend' PM Modi. Scott Morrison uploaded a message on twitter on the occasion. Morrison spoke about the Covid-19 pandemic overshadowing Holi in 2020. The Australian PM also hailed India's role in battling the pandemic. Morrison took to Twitter to wish Modi and the Hindu community in Australia. "Wishing our Hindu Australian community, my good friend @narendramodi and all the people who are celebrating it, a happy and colourful Holi!," Morrison tweeted.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds India and its strength

The legendary Sunil Gavaskar was extremely impressed with the leadership of Virat Kohli after the men-in-blue defeated England by seven runs in the third ODI to clinch the series 2-1. In fact, it was the third series win for India in a row at home as they have already defeated the English visitors 3-1 in the Test series followed by a 3-2 win in the T20I leg.

Famous sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes Happy Holi in his own special way

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik recently took to his Twitter account and shared a special Holi artwork that asked people to follow all the rules and have a safe Holi.

Holi 2021: Amitabh Bachchan shares family photo featuring Jaya, baby Abhishek; recalls 'now lost' parties at Prateeksha

On Holi 2021, Amitabh Bachchan shared a sweet memory, featuring wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. He also reminisced about the celebrations at his bungalow, Prateeksha, which are 'now lost'.

Apple shows iPhone camera prowess, shares eight close-up Holi-themed photographs

Apple, like many its competing technology companies, likes to celebrate cultural events and festivals in an attempt to connect with its customers. Last month, the company celebrated Black History Month across the world and featured several Black-owned businesses, developers, entertainment and gaming apps, and social justice apps. Over the weekend, Apple posted a set of images celebrating the festival of Holi.

