Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot(HT PHoto)
News updates from HT: Gehlot to launch virtual incubation program for start-ups in Rajasthan and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 20, 2021 08:54 AM IST

Ashok Gehlot to launch virtual incubation program for start-ups in Rajasthan

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will on Friday launch the I-Start Virtual Incubation Program on the theme of “IT for Good Governance”, officials have said. Read More

Taliban ask Afghan imams to urge people not to try to flee at Friday prayers

The Taliban have asked Afghan imams to try to counter negative reports about the group during the first Friday prayers and also urge people not to try to flee the country as tens of thousands of people are trying to escape since the hardline Islamist group seized Kabul on Sunday. Read More

Will Tamil Nadu extend lockdown? MK Stalin may take a decision today

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin will on Friday take a call on extending the lockdown in the state as existing restrictions end on August 23. Read More

'Sachin Tendulkar was the best technical player I ever played against': Allan Donald

A look at Sachin Tendulkar's stats in South Africa showcases how much he enjoyed batting in the country. Read More

Watch: Afghans celebrate Independence Day in India amid Taliban takeover back home

