News updates from HT: AstraZeneca says no evidence of vaccine causing blood clot and all the latest news

No evidence of increased blood clot risk from Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca

Amid the rising concern over thrombotic (blood clots) events, pharma major AstraZeneca issued a statement on Monday saying a review of 17 million people administered its Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine suggested it was entirely safe. Read More

Cabinet meetings continue to be held online: Here’s why

When the Union cabinet met on March 10, the meeting didn’t last for more than 15 minutes. Read More

Next 3 Shahi Snans at Kumbh Mela will be challenging: Tirath Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday reflected on the uphill task of organising the upcoming three Shahi Snans during the Kumbh Mela and said following Covid-19 safety protocols is paramount. Read More

'Virat bhai said 'top innings', then I understood I completed my fifty': Ishan Kishan explains delayed celebrations

Ishan Kishan stunned England in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad. Making his debut in the Indian jersey, the left-hander came on to open the innings with KL Rahul. Read More

Sheer butterfly dress to bedazzled bikini set: Dua Lipa brings A-game to Grammys

Butterfly dresses have made appearances on the Grammys red carpet time and again but the one that Dua Lipa donned last night took things up a notch. Read More

India-bound Volvo XC60 facelift unveiled with new Android-based infotainment

The most popular Volvo in the world, the XC60 SUV, has undergone a number of upgrades and is ready to enter the assembly line. Read More

‘India-US ties going deeper; reflected in PM Modi, Biden equation’: Indian envoy

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said relations between India and US is going ‘much deeper’ and this was ‘very much reflected’ in the equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Watch