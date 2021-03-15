News updates from HT: AstraZeneca says no evidence of vaccine causing blood clot and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
No evidence of increased blood clot risk from Covid-19 vaccine: AstraZeneca
Amid the rising concern over thrombotic (blood clots) events, pharma major AstraZeneca issued a statement on Monday saying a review of 17 million people administered its Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine suggested it was entirely safe. Read More
Cabinet meetings continue to be held online: Here’s why
When the Union cabinet met on March 10, the meeting didn’t last for more than 15 minutes. Read More
Next 3 Shahi Snans at Kumbh Mela will be challenging: Tirath Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday reflected on the uphill task of organising the upcoming three Shahi Snans during the Kumbh Mela and said following Covid-19 safety protocols is paramount. Read More
'Virat bhai said 'top innings', then I understood I completed my fifty': Ishan Kishan explains delayed celebrations
Ishan Kishan stunned England in the 2nd T20I at Motera in Ahmedabad. Making his debut in the Indian jersey, the left-hander came on to open the innings with KL Rahul. Read More
Sheer butterfly dress to bedazzled bikini set: Dua Lipa brings A-game to Grammys
Butterfly dresses have made appearances on the Grammys red carpet time and again but the one that Dua Lipa donned last night took things up a notch. Read More
India-bound Volvo XC60 facelift unveiled with new Android-based infotainment
The most popular Volvo in the world, the XC60 SUV, has undergone a number of upgrades and is ready to enter the assembly line. Read More
‘India-US ties going deeper; reflected in PM Modi, Biden equation’: Indian envoy
Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu said relations between India and US is going ‘much deeper’ and this was ‘very much reflected’ in the equation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden. Watch
Modi to meet all CMs again amid rise in Covid infections
- Modi is also expected to reiterate that the states must ensure strict adherence of health protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks.
Congress leader denied ticket to go it alone
Top court seeks EC, Centre opinions on repoll possibility if NOTA wins
Suvendu urges EC to reject Mamata’s papers, cites cases in Assam
Key leaders in TN file nomination papers
Shah, Nadda step up attack against Congress in Assam
Shah reaches out to tribals, takes swipe at CM over ‘conspiracy’
33% dip in India’s weapon imports: Sipri
Experts warn against Covid relaxations at Mahakumbh
Warehouses in Odisha running out of space as FCI slows down lifting rice
- In a petition to Union Minister Food and Civil Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal, BJD MPs said the FCI needs to evacuate 30 lakh tonnes of rice from the state's warehouses, but till March 13 it has evacuated only 6.65 lakh tonnes of rice.
Six new bills introduced as parliament gets back to business
UK minister on India visit may raise Michel detention
Two-day nationwide bank strike: Here's how day 1 panned out
Will discuss racism issue with UK when required: Jaishankar
