Next 3 Shahi Snans at Kumbh Mela will be challenging: Tirath Singh Rawat
Uttarakhand chief minister Tirath Singh Rawat on Sunday reflected on the uphill task of organising the upcoming three Shahi Snans during the Kumbh Mela and said following Covid-19 safety protocols is paramount.
The newly-elected chief minister's remark comes after more than 3 million pilgrims took a dip in the Ganga during the snan on the occasion of Mahashivratri in Haridwar last week.
"I had asked not to stop people from coming here but they must follow Covid guidelines… We have increased bus services four times for travelling to and from the border,” Rawat was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Rawat said that the upcoming three Shahi Snans will be challenging.
The chief minister said it is necessary to follow all anti-Covid guidelines during the Kumbh but the people participating in it do not have to be inconvenienced, PTI reported.
“We do not have to deprive people of taking a holy dip in the Ganga,” said Rawat, referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “unique working style” which, he said, enabled the government to take care of people’s need even during the lockdown.
Kumbh Mela will be held in Uttarakhand's Haridwar from April 1 to April 30 this year. The second Shahi Snan during the Kumbh Mela will be held April 12 on Somvati Amavasya, the third Shahi Snan on April 14 on Makar Sankranti and the fourth Shahi Snan will be celebrated on April 27, which falls on Baisakh Purnima.
Rawat also announced that his government has decided to withdraw cases against 4,500 people booked for allegedly violating the anti-Covid guidelines during the lockdown in the state. "We had decided to withdraw cases registered in connection with Covid-19 rules violation during lockdown against over 4,500 individuals, who were distributing food or helping people," the CM said.
Rawat said he has ordered the withdrawal of these cases in a day or two
