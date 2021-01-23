News updates from HT: Bihar Cong in-charge has his task cut out for him as rumour of split spreads

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mohammad Zama Khan is all set to join the JD(U) a few days after meeting the ruling party's former state president and Rajya Sabha member, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, on January 18.

PM Modi in Kolkata, says 'India bows to the great Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday began his visit to Kolkata by paying homage to Indian freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and said the country bows to the leader.

Mask mandate, immunity, climate helped India lower Covid-19 cases: Report

From a Covid-19 hotspot nation with over 90,000 cases in a day four months ago to recording its lowest daily infection tally, India is seeing a steady decline in cases.

Masked man's 'plot' to incite violence at Singhu, 'U-turn': What we know so far

Controversy over a masked man who was presented as a disruptive element planted to incite violence at the farmers' protest site at Singhu marked rapid developments in the past 12 hours.

‘Parking inside only for millionaire’: Pic of sign tweeted by Anand Mahindra makes netizens giggle

Anand Mahindra has once again shared an extremely witty post on his official Twitter account which has left netizens in splits.

James Anderson breaks Richard Hadlee's record, also goes past Glenn McGrath with 30th five-wicket haul

If age is just a number then James Anderson is perhaps one of its biggest ambassadors.

Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream to buy a house with my hard earned money'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has made some prudent decisions about investing in property while also fulfilling a life long wish.

R-day: Protesting farmers' dress rehearsal for parallel parade in Delhi | Watch

Protesting farmers conducted a full dress rehearsal for a parallel parade on Republic Day.