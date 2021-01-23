IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Patna News / Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
patna news

Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split

  • Many Congress leaders believe that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, will have a difficult time renewing the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the state unit and a fear of split.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mohammad Zama Khan is all set to join the JD(U) a few days after meeting the ruling party’s former state president and Rajya Sabha member, Vashishtha Narayan Singh, on January 18. Congress legislator from Chenari, Murari Kumar Gautam, had also met Singh the same day.

The Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) chief Madan Mohan Jha, however, does not attach much significance to Murari’s meeting with Singh, saying there was nothing objectionable in such meetings.

A section of Congress leaders, on the other hand, believe that Murari’s meeting with the JD(U) leader could be viewed in the light of growing dissensions in the party. A former MLA Bharat Singh had recently claimed that 11 out of Congress’ 19 MLAs were ready to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Jha, however, strongly denied any fear of a spilt in the party, claiming that only ‘weak’ minds could think about it. Ironically, several Congress MLAs had quit the party and joined the JD(U) just before the assembly elections a couple of months ago.

Many party leaders believed that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, would have a difficult time revitalising the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the party and a fear of split.

“As many as seven legislators out of the 19 did not turn up at the BPCC office when Das visited it for the first time as the in-charge. There were only four MLAs, who took part in the Raj Bhawan march, taken out in support of agitating farmers on January 15, despite instructions from Das,” said a leader, who didn’t wish to be named.

Many senior Congress leaders like former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar and former governor Nikhil Kumar hardly visit Sadaquat Ashram—the BPCC headquarter—even on important occasions. Former BPCC presidents Anil Sharma and Chandan Bagchi are often in news for their reservations.

Senior leader and AICC member Kishore Kumar Jha said that the appointment of Das had bolstered the workers’ hope for the organisation’s rejuvenation.

“Only elected leaders don’t make the organisation. Senior leaders, who couldn’t get a chance to fight election or failed in electoral politics, shall also be given due importance for their role in strengthening the party’s roots. Trusted leaders with credentials shall also be recognised and used in the organisation,” said Jha.

Also Read: Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet

Referring to the district level programme being undertaken by Das, another party veteran said it would have been better if the AICC in charge opted to work with a new team. “Continuing with the old set of leaders, whose inefficiency led to reduction of the party’s tally in the assembly, would not help,” he added.

The AICC in-charge has proposed to undertake padyatra in several districts, including Vaishali, Muzaffarpur, Chapra, Siwan, East and West Champaran, Ara, Buxar, Gaya, Jehanabad, Arwal, etc, during his 12-day stay in the state. Das is arriving in Patna on January 25 and will launch his campaign from January 27 after presiding over the Republic Day celebrations in the BPCC office. He would wind up his first campaign in the state on February 6.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bihar politics bihar congress
app
Close
e-paper
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
Bhakta Charan Das meeting senior Congress leaders in Patna(Photo@INCBihar)
patna news

Bihar’s Congress in charge’s task cut out amid murmurs of split

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:41 PM IST
  • Many Congress leaders believe that the new All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge for Bihar, Bhakta Charan Das, will have a difficult time renewing the organisation in the face of factional feuds in the state unit and a fear of split.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire over the recent directive against offensive social media posts.(HT_PRINT)
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is under fire over the recent directive against offensive social media posts.(HT_PRINT)
patna news

‘Talibani’: Opposition slams Nitish Kumar over order against offensive posts

By Avinash Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:18 PM IST
  • A directive by the Bihar police said it was imperative that appropriate action should be taken against persons putting social media posts having offensive or abusive tenor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
The powerful sand mafia has begun to use rural roads for the lucrative illegal trade due to a strict vigil on highways in Bihar(HT image/Representational)
patna news

Bihar sand mafia attacks NHAI toll plaza staff for stopping overloaded trucks

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Sasaram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:26 PM IST
  • The sand mafia in Bihar was highly frustrated after the state government’s recent ban on transportation of sand and stone chips, by trucks with 14 or more wheels, to prevent overloading.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism.(File photo)
Rajput's death had sparked a debate about the treatment of outsiders in Bollywood with allegations of nepotism.(File photo)
patna news

Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Family, friends remember Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birthday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar government's decision for procurement of maize and pulses at MSP could be due to the farmers agitation in Delhi, says an expert.(ANI)
Bihar government's decision for procurement of maize and pulses at MSP could be due to the farmers agitation in Delhi, says an expert.(ANI)
patna news

Bihar seeks Nafed’s help for procurement of pulses, maize at MSP

By HT Correspondent, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 03:04 PM IST
  • Last year, farmers of the Seemanchal region were compelled to sell maize at throw away prices against the MSP of 1850 per quintal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
During the mutiny in 1857, soldiers rebelled against the East India Company rule in the first-ever large-scale attempt to get rid of the British. (HT Archives)
During the mutiny in 1857, soldiers rebelled against the East India Company rule in the first-ever large-scale attempt to get rid of the British. (HT Archives)
patna news

Bihar: Hanged in 1857, Waris Ali of Tirhut finally added to Dictionary of Martyrs

By Reena Sopam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Waris Ali was a jamaadar at Baruraj police station and was arrested in June 1857 on charges of writing seditious letters to support the rebels who had attempted to break into Muzaffarpur’s Central Jail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
Bihar board students demand postponement of exams (HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board Exams 2021: Students demand exam postponement citing poor readiness

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:14 AM IST
  • BSEB exams 2021: Bihar students alleged the state education board for playing with their future just for sticking to its exam calendar. Students also cried that unlike other education boards, BSEB has not reduced syllabus which has added to their woes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The NTPC said there was no reason for the protesting villagers to hold the company's staff at ransom. (NTPC Website)
The NTPC said there was no reason for the protesting villagers to hold the company's staff at ransom. (NTPC Website)
patna news

Bihar power plant mulls temporary closure after staff held hostage by villagers

By Ruchir Kumar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 03:25 PM IST
  • Bihar would be deprived of 150 MW power if the NTPC were to shut down its BTPS plant.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over 3000 complaints have been received by the commission and only 1,618 of these could be disposed of.(HT Photo)
Since the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak, over 3000 complaints have been received by the commission and only 1,618 of these could be disposed of.(HT Photo)
patna news

Without chairperson and members, Bihar women’s commission is failing victims

By Reena Sopam | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 01:35 PM IST
  • The current situation only complicates the existing challenges for the commission that is already grappling with cases pending for the last several months
READ FULL STORY
Close
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with family of murdered IndiGo Patna station's manager. (ANI Photo )
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with family of murdered IndiGo Patna station's manager. (ANI Photo )
patna news

'If cops behave like this…': Tejashwi Yadav visits murdered IndiGo manager's kin

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 04:33 PM IST
IndiGo’s Patna station manager Rupesh Singh family members have been demanding a probe by the CBI alleging that the Patna Police had failed to make any breakthrough.
READ FULL STORY
Close
DGP SK Singhal made a surprise visit to Patna SSP's office to take stock of probe in Indigo manager's murder case.(Courtesy- Livehindustan)
DGP SK Singhal made a surprise visit to Patna SSP's office to take stock of probe in Indigo manager's murder case.(Courtesy- Livehindustan)
patna news

Bihar top cop reviews Indigo manager murder case in Patna, breakthrough expected

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 01:19 PM IST
  • The DGP said the police had got some important clues after interrogating several persons and is expecting to work the case out, soon. The DGP also said that contract killers were employed to kill Rupesh Kumar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar panchayat elections are likely to be held between March and May this year.(PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
Bihar panchayat elections are likely to be held between March and May this year.(PTI File Photo/Representative Image)
patna news

Multi post EVMs to be used in Bihar panchayat polls for the first time

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Patna
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:46 PM IST
  • The use of EVMs in rural polls in Bihar is going to take place for the first time but many other states, namely Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala, have used voting machines for panchayat polls held in the last few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
LIC officials and the agent who issued the insurance are likely to be questioned.(HT Archive)
LIC officials and the agent who issued the insurance are likely to be questioned.(HT Archive)
patna news

Bihar LIC office under lens for selling insurance policy to Afghan national

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Katihar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 12:10 PM IST
  • LIC policy was soled to the Afghan national based on forged documents. Besides the birth certificate, proof of residence and a photograph are needed to open an insurance policy with the LIC.
READ FULL STORY
Close
One arrest has been made in the abduction case, two others are absconding(Representative Photo)
One arrest has been made in the abduction case, two others are absconding(Representative Photo)
patna news

Kidnappers used 20 different phone numbers to dodge police, caught in 24hrs

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhabua
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • A police team led by the district intelligence unit (DIU) in-charge, Santosh Kumar Verma, cracked the case.
READ FULL STORY
Close
If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country.(AFP)
If all goes well, a month from now, the country could well have more people who have received at least one dose of the vaccine than any other country.(AFP)
patna news

62% turnout on day 1 of vaccination drive in Bihar, tepid response to Covaxin

By Ruchir Kumar, Patna
UPDATED ON JAN 16, 2021 11:46 PM IST
  • As many as 18,122 beneficiaries out of a target of 29,240 across 301 session sites got the first dose of the vaccine in Bihar on Saturday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP