Masked man's 'plot' to incite violence at Singhu, 'U-turn': What we know so far
Controversy over a masked man who was presented as a disruptive element planted to incite violence at the farmers' protest site at Singhu marked rapid developments in the past 12 hours. At a late-night press conference on Friday, union leaders presented the man who claimed that he along with another 10 people, including two girls, were sent to the protest site at Singhu to incite violence. However, within 12 hours, a video of the youth surfaced where he apparently claimed that he was reading a script given by the union leaders at the press conference.
Here is what we know about the controversy:
> Farmers' leaders called a late-night press conference at Singhu border or Friday. This came after the 11th round of meeting with ministers ended in a deadlock. Agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar alleged that the protest has lost its sanctity.
> The identity of the man presented at the press meet could not be established at that time as he was masked. Later, he was identified as Yogesh.
> In the press meet, he claimed he was doing a recce for his assignment of "shooting" a few farmers between January 23 and 26.
> The man also claimed that he was trained and paid by some police personnel. However, he did not identify any police personnel.
> Police personnel intervened during the press conference and took the masked man.
> Centering their narrative around this man, the farmers reiterated their claim that attempts have been on to incite people.
> On Saturday, Haryana police questioned the man and said they have not found any lead in the conspiracy angle. The man does not have any past criminal record, police said.
> Meanwhile, another video surfaced on Saturday in which the masked man apparently said that he was forced to say all those things at the press meet. He alleged that farmers had threatened him. The authenticity of the second video has not yet been proved.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
From Pinaka to Bhishma Tank: India to showcase its weapons on R-Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra gram panchayat polls will be held as scheduled: State election commission
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4 rotating capitals in 4 corners of India, demands CM Mamata ahead of PM’s visit
- The Bengal CM made the remark a few hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to arrive in Kolkata for six-hours to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Youngsters should take inspiration from Netaji's life: Venkaiah Naidu
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Masked man's 'plot' to incite violence at Singhu, 'U-turn': What we know so far
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
On Parakram Diwas, a look at Bose’s Indian National Army
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Another Pakistan terror-tunnel found in Jammu, 4th in last 6 months
- The tunnel appears to be six to eight years old and it has been found at the same place where BSF had shot down a Pakistani drone last year on June 20, said the BSF IG.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WHO chief thanks India, PM Modi for 'support to global Covid-19 response'
- In the last few days, India has supplied Covid-19 vaccines, being manufactured in the country, to neighbouring countries including Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Somnath Bharti gets 2 years in jail for assaulting security staff at AIIMS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
As farmers' protest continues, Delhi Police bolster border security
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mamata attack Centre over disbanding Netaji's brain-child
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar govt puts classified files related to Subash Chandra Bose on internet
- The directorate of state archives in Bihar, decided to upload the prized collection of documents and files related to Bose on the internet and dedicate him the page on his 125th birth anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PIL seeking direction to govt to fill vacant ATPMLA posts filed in SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 vaccination: Nearly 14 lakh beneficiaries inoculated
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi has no respect for people, culture of Tamil Nadu: Rahul Gandhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox