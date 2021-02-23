News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gujarat municipal elections: Early trends indicate big gains for BJP

After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.

Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva

With its proactive approach in getting mining clearance from the Centre for a particular stone.

How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise

Several states, including Maharashtra and Karnataka, have reimposed partial restrictions and warned of a lockdown if people continue to flout safety protocols related to Covid-19.

Elon Musk no longer the world's richest man. Loses $15.2 billion after a tweet

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world's richest person after Tesla shares slid 8.6% on Monday.

'NZ players have always been overlooked for 2nd-rate Australians in IPL,' says Simon Doull after Conway's 99* in 1st T20

At the Indian Premier League 2021 auction, New Zealand batsman Devon Conway found no takers.

Watch: She uses scratch card to say ‘I’m pregnant’, husband’s reaction is pure joy

A video of a man's reaction after finding out his wife is pregnant has now left people smiling and also a little emotional.

Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch

Famous for her stellar costume designs and tagged as 'Queen of Prints', Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta.

Kareena Kapoor's baby boy seen sleeping in nanny's arms in first pic, mother-son get discharged from hospital. Watch

Kareena Kapoor and her newborn baby have been discharged from the hospital.They were spotted leaving the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai with her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan and their son, Taimur.

R-Day violence: J&K United Kisan Front chairman among 2 arrested by Delhi Police

The Delhi Police arrested two key accused from Jammu for their alleged involvement in the violence at the Red Fort during the farmers' tractor parade on January 26.