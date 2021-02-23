Masaba Gupta shares her homemade hack for skin brightening and awakening | Watch
- Watch: Masaba Gupta spills the beans on her homemade skincare routine that she follows ‘first thing in the morning’ for skin brightening and awakening. Read benefits of the beauty tip inside
Famous for her stellar costume designs and tagged as ‘Queen of Prints’, Indo-Caribbean fashion designer Masaba Gupta connects with social media fans on a personal level as she regularly updates them about her diet plans, workout routines and even health concerns regarding Polycystic Ovarian Disease or PCOD. Recently, the diva spilled the beans on her homemade skincare routine that she follows “first thing in the morning” for skin brightening and awakening and we are completely rooting for it.
Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba shared a reels video that took one through the steps of her super simple homemade hack. She shared in the caption, “My skin brightening & awakening homemade hack! I rub the ice cube on my face first thing in the morning (sic).”
However, the Masaba Masaba star cautioned, “P.s - All my homemade hacks are things that work personally for me - please be careful & maybe do a patch test if you plan to use them (sic).”
Ingredients:
Cucumber puree
Freshly squeezed lemon juice
Method:
Grate a cucumber into a puree and mix it with freshly squeezed lemon juice. Settle the mix into an ice tray and freeze. Apply the ice cubes on your face.
Benefits:
Apart from providing a base for hydration,cucumber keeps blemishes and freckles at bay, if applied to the face daily, courtesy its excellent anti-inflammatory properties. It soothes the skin and irritation, gives the skin a glow, reduces swelling and puffiness and even helps in combating premature aging.
As for lemon juice, it works on acne treatment courtesy its antibacterial and antifungal properties and aides in skin or hair lightening. Appling it on the face removes blackheads, acts as a natural exfoliator that removes dead skin cells, is a great oil-eliminator and helps in lightening the dark spots as it is loaded with Vitamin C.
However, lemons are cause skin irritations, dryness and sun damage since they are highly acidic and should be applied only after doing a patch test on a small area of your skin especially if one has sensitive skin.
