IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
india news

Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva

Earlier, this month, the student outfit of Congress, National Students’ Union of India launched a campaign, 1 Ram Ke Naam, to collect monetary contributions from students for the construction of the temple
READ FULL STORY
By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:12 PM IST

With its proactive approach in getting mining clearance from the Centre for a particular stone being used in the construction of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya, the Rajasthan government is sending a signal on how the Congress will navigate the issue of Hindutva, according to party leaders and political observers.

Pink sandstone mined from the Banshi Pahadpur hills in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan was being supplied to Ayodhya for the construction of the Ram temple. Mining in this area was banned after it was notified as a sanctuary in December 1996. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) had been pressuring the Bharatpur district administration for resuming the supply of the stone since September-October 2020, soon after the process of temple construction began.

Also Read | Ayodhya’s ‘Maryada Purushottam Sriram airport gets 101 crore in budget

Sensing the issue might snowball against it, the Congress-led state government, at the end of January, initiated the process to de-notify the forest area. A survey, which had found that there were no animals or forests in the area, was made the basis for seeking the de-notification from the Union ministry of forest and environment. In seeking the de-notification after a 24-year ban, the Congress government apparently did not want to be seen as a hurdle in the construction of the temple.

Earlier, this month, the student outfit of Congress, National Students’ Union of India launched a campaign, 1 Ram Ke Naam, to collect monetary contributions from students for the construction of the temple.

The Rajasthan government’s move has prompted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders to claim that it showed that the Congress had accepted Hindutva. For its part, the Congress has claimed that it was the original proponent of the Ram Temple and is keen to take credit for respecting the Hindu faith.

Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, “If the stone is going for Ram temple, then what is wrong with it? The Congress is not anti-Hindu, and we all believe in Ram. The Congress is always into positive politics and respects all religions. We are happy that the stone from Rajasthan is being used in building the temple. We have never stopped any work. The BJP stalls work, and Congress starts it.”

A second minister in the Ashok Gehlot government, who did not wish to be named, said illegal mining was rampant in the area and seeking a de-notification was a long pending demand of the labourers and traders. “There is no flora and fauna, and reserving the area was of no use. There is no other way of employment in this area. Earlier also proposals to de-notify the mining were submitted but nothing happened. But now, the government of India wants stone and state wants revenue and employment,” he said.

But he admitted that with denotification, the party was also trying to send the political message across India that it was not anti-temple as being projected by the BJP. “It was during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure that doors of Babri Masjid were reopened, and prayers were allowed,” he said.

A BJP lawmaker on condition of anonymity said the demand for stone was long pending and made by many Hindu outfits. The temple has to be made in a time-bound manner and requires stone. “If the state stalled or delayed [the de-notification], certainly the opposition would flare the issue in and outside the assembly,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The Delhi zoo, which is closed until January 31 because of Covid-19 restrictions, currently has a pair of normal coated tigers and five white tigers.(HT photo)
The Delhi zoo, which is closed until January 31 because of Covid-19 restrictions, currently has a pair of normal coated tigers and five white tigers.(HT photo)
india news

Study suggests loss of habitat is leading to inbreeding of Indian tigers

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • With 70 per cent of the world's tigers living in India understanding the genetic diversity of tigers in the country is critical to the feline's conservation worldwide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.(PTI)
After counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am, early trends till 11am showed that ongoing farmers protest, fuel price rise are not likely to dent the ruling BJP's vote bank locally.(PTI)
india news

News updates from HT: BJP ahead as votes are counted for Gujarat municipal polls

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_11_2021_000326A)(PTI)
New Delhi: Congress leader Kapil Sibal during the ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI02_11_2021_000326A)(PTI)
india news

Kapil Sibal slams Centre, questions 'poriborton' in West Bengal

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:54 PM IST
While addressing a public rally in West Bengal on Monday, PM Modi hit out at the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) saying that the state will not be able to progress if syndicate rule and "tolabaji (extortion)" continue to persist.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
Tableaux of Uttar Pradesh portraying Hindu god Ram's temple on Republic Day. (AP)
india news

Congress’ balancing act in Rajasthan: Navigating Ram Temple and Hindutva

By Sachin Saini
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:12 PM IST
Earlier, this month, the student outfit of Congress, National Students’ Union of India launched a campaign, 1 Ram Ke Naam, to collect monetary contributions from students for the construction of the temple
READ FULL STORY
Close
Counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am on Tuesday.
Counting of votes for six municipal corporations in Gujarat began at 9am on Tuesday.
india news

Gujarat municipal elections: Early trends indicate big gains for BJP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:55 PM IST
According to ward-wise trends, BJP was leading in162 seats, Congress in 45, AAP in18 and AIMIM in 4 till 11am.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. (PTI)
The Centre has cautioned states about rising cases of the coronavirus disease and said that Covid-19 protocols and guidelines must be followed strictly to check the spread of the infection. (PTI)
india news

How states are stepping up as Covid-19 cases rise

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have been asked by the Centre to ramp up testing and monitor new strains of the coronavirus after a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
Junior doctors association has threatened to withdraw even from emergency services from Wednesday if their demand is not met.(Representative image)
india news

Video of jail guard assaulting Chhattisgarh doctor goes viral, doctors on strike

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Raipur
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:01 PM IST
  • The state police has registered an FIR against Rao and started investigation
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
Representational image. (Bloomberg)
india news

Amid push for Indian apps, an alternative to WhatsApp in the works

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:04 PM IST
While three applications have been around for at least a year, an official familiar with the matter said that the Prime Minister may put his weight behind one of them after the presentations are completed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Andhra police deployed a crane for rescue operation at Andugula Kothapalem village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Andhra police deployed a crane for rescue operation at Andugula Kothapalem village. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

5 killed in two separate road accidents in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:18 AM IST
  • In Telangana’s Peddapalli district, two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured, when the car they were travelling in, hit the road divider and overturned.
READ FULL STORY
Close
English architect Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens. (Getty Images)
English architect Sir Edwin Landseer Lutyens. (Getty Images)
india news

A look at British architect Edwin Lutyens’ imprint beyond Delhi

By Amit Khanna
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:45 AM IST
While it is true that the design of Lutyens’ public buildings in Delhi is deeply influenced by their location, it is also important to remember that the architect designed hundreds of structures around the world
READ FULL STORY
Close
Search and rescue operations for the missing in Chamoli last week. (File photo)
Search and rescue operations for the missing in Chamoli last week. (File photo)
india news

Chamoli glacier burst: Uttarakhand to declare 135 missing persons ‘dead’

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:12 AM IST
For the purpose of issuing death certificate, the government has divided the missing people in three categories
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in health sector
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses webinar on effective implementation of Budget provisions in health sector
india news

World is looking up to India's health sector, especially after Covid-19: PM Modi

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:09 AM IST
India's health sector received an extraordinary allocation in Budget 2021, PM Modi said as he was addressing a webinar on effective implementation of Budget provision in the health sector.
READ FULL STORY
Close
With 13,255 discharges between Monday and Tuesday morning, the number of recovered people has gone up to 10,712,665 and the recovery rate has climbed to 97.24%, according to the health ministry. (Reuters)
With 13,255 discharges between Monday and Tuesday morning, the number of recovered people has gone up to 10,712,665 and the recovery rate has climbed to 97.24%, according to the health ministry. (Reuters)
india news

India’s daily Covid-19 cases fall, active caseload drops below 150,000

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 11:01 AM IST
The health ministry also said that 11,745,552 people have been vaccinated against the coronavirus disease since January 16.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (PTI)
Representational image. (PTI)
india news

Covid vaccination: People over 60 likely to be allowed to self-register

By Deeksha Bhardwaj
UPDATED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:47 AM IST
The upgraded mobile application designed for the vaccination drive will also allow the users, who are travelling, to pick a different centre if needed for the second dose
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File photo)
india news

Decoding PM Modi’s pre-poll run in Bengal and Assam

By Tanmay Chatterjee and Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
During these day-long tours, Modi not only inaugurated projects and welfare schemes as prime minister but also sent strong political messages as the BJP’s face. The location of Modi’s events, be it political or administrative, also gave a glimpse of BJP’s geographical priorities in the upcoming elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP