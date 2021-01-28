News Updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest

The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday. Read More

Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border

Naresh Tikait, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said on Thursday that the over two-month-long farmers' agitation will end today. Read More

'Thank you for patience': Delhi top cop to staff on R-Day chaos. Read letter

Two days after violence and chaos triggered by a tractor parade by farmers brought the national capital to a grinding halt and led to clashes with police officials. Read More

FAU-G becomes top free game on Google Play Store

FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) finally launched on Republic Day after months of teasing and some delays as well. Read More

US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine

Pictures of a team of healthcare workers who went car to car, after getting stuck in a snowstorm, to administer Covid-19 vaccine in the US are winning people over. Read More

Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable

Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a former India captain, underwent angioplasty again. Read More

Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly

Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Read More