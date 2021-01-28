News Updates from HT: Cong-Left to share seats for Bengal polls and all the latest news
Cong, Left agree to share 193 seats in Bengal assembly, to hold talks on rest
The electoral alliance between the Congress and the Left parties for the upcoming assembly polls made noticeable progress on Thursday. Read More
Farmers' protest: Tikait brothers differ, situation tense at Ghazipur border
Naresh Tikait, the leader of Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), said on Thursday that the over two-month-long farmers' agitation will end today. Read More
'Thank you for patience': Delhi top cop to staff on R-Day chaos. Read letter
Two days after violence and chaos triggered by a tractor parade by farmers brought the national capital to a grinding halt and led to clashes with police officials. Read More
FAU-G becomes top free game on Google Play Store
FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards) finally launched on Republic Day after months of teasing and some delays as well. Read More
US medical team stuck in snow goes car to car to administer Covid-19 vaccine
Pictures of a team of healthcare workers who went car to car, after getting stuck in a snowstorm, to administer Covid-19 vaccine in the US are winning people over. Read More
Two stents implanted after fresh angioplasty, Sourav Ganguly stable
Sourav Ganguly, the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and a former India captain, underwent angioplasty again. Read More
Palmer movie review: Justin Timberlake's new Apple film tugs at the heartstrings, half-heartedly
Justin Timberlake plays an ex-con on the path of redemption in Palmer, a new film on Apple TV+. Read More