News updates from HT: Congress MP wants sitting HC judge to probe PM Modi's security breach, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

PM security breach: Congress MP Manish Tewari seeks probe by sitting HC judge

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Anandpur Sahib Congress MP Manish Tewari on Thursday sought a probe into the entire sequence of events by a sitting judge of the high court to establish the facts. Read more

UP govt renames Sainik School after General Bipin Rawat

The Mainpuri-based school, one of three in the state, will now be known as ‘General Bipin Rawat Sainik School,’ the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said. Read more

'I am certain Dravid must have given him a 'bamboo'': Gavaskar tears into Pant again, says 'that's not the way to play'

Sunil Gavaskar has added to his criticism of Rishabh Pant, once again pointing out his dismissal during India's second innings against South Africa on Day 3 in Johannesburg on Wednesday. Read more

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

When 17-year-old Karisma Kapoor was asked about women of Kapoor family not working in films

Karisma Kapoor was just 17 when she faced the camera for the first time without ever giving a screen test. She was also the first daughter of the Kapoor family to join the film industry. Read more

Deepika Padukone's perfect fitness routine is our midweek inspo

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Wishes and appreciations for the actor poured from all parts of the world. Read more

Skoda Enyaq electric vehicle to make India debut in 2023 as FBU

Skoda has its eyes firmly set on the electric mobility space in the country and has revealed that the Enyaq will arrive here in 2023 as Fully Built Unit (FBU). <strong>Read more</strong>

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explore the Monkey Head Nebula with Nasa’s visualisation video

Nasa often takes to their Instagram page to share various kinds of visualisation videos. Just like their latest share that showcases Monkey Head Nebula. Read more