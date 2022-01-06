Deepika Padukone's perfect fitness routine is our midweek inspo

Deepika Padukone celebrated her 36th birthday on Wednesday. Wishes and appreciations for the actor poured from all parts of the world. From her colleagues of the film industry to her friends to her family, everybody filled her with wishes, love and blessings. However, one wish stood out from the rest of them all. It was from her fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala. Yashmin shared a short snippet of Deepika Padukone's exercise routine on her Instagram stories and gave us a speak peek of the kind of dedication that the actor has for fitness.

A day back, Yasmin shared a set of videos that perfectly documented Deepika's focus and hard work that she puts into her fitness routine. In the video, Deepika can be seen engrossed in her workout routine. The actor swears by yoga and high intensity workouts. Deepika, who in an absolute fitness enthusiast, can be seen working out in the gym. Dressed in a black sports bra and a pair of black gym trousers, Deepika can be seen balancing her body mid-air with her hands positioned on a gym rod. Her feet can be seen hooked to two ropes of sorts. Deepika, in the same position, can be seen performing various stretches.

Yasmin wrote a warm birthday wish for the actor – she referred to Deepika as a source of constant inspiration and wished her. "Happy birthday dearest DP," wrote Yasmin. Take a look at the snippets of Deepika's fitness routine here:

Instagram story of Yasmin Karachiwala.(Instagram/@yasminkarachiwala)

Stretching, as performed by Deepika in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. It helps in decreasing the stiffness of the muscles, thereby improving the mobility of the body. It also helps in improving the posture of the body and promoting muscle relaxation. Stretching, if incorporated in the daily fitness routine, also helps in preventing injury and decreasing back pain.