News updates from HT: Covid vaccines to be administered 24x7, says Vardhan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Covid vaccines to be administered 24x7, says Vardhan

The Union government has done away with the 9 am to 5 pm timeline of vaccinating individuals in the second phase of Covid-19 inoculation drive. Hospitals now have the freedom to administer vaccines round-the-clock as per an individual’s convenience, Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said on Twitter. Read more

BJP’s Hindutva push not in line with Tamil Nadu ally AIADMK

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s predicament in Tamil Nadu is best summed up by Tejasvi Surya, a Lok Sabha member from Karnataka who said on February 22 that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) “represents a bad, virulent ideology which is anti-Hindu”. Read more

Chinese hackers still actively targeting Indian port in shadow war, says US firm

At least one connection opened by Chinese state-sponsored hackers into the network system of an Indian port is still active, even as authorities block attempts to penetrate the South Asian nation’s electrical sector, according to the US firm that alerted officials. Read more

Qantas launches 'mystery flights' to boost tourism amid Covid-19 restrictions

Qantas is launching a series of ‘mystery flights’ to boost domestic travel as the Australian government extended the international travel ban for another three months. Read more

Axar Patel eyes record fifer in 4th Test, also has a chance to get past Hirwani

The fourth Test between India and England starts in Ahmedabad from Thursday and all eyes will once again be on the Indian spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel. Read more

Renault Kiger off to strong start, 1,100 units delivered on opening day of sales

Kiger also has an exterior design that is a departure from the rather boxy shape which defines most of its rivals. While a bulky shape is often preferred by customers in this segment, Kiger has a rather sporty appeal from the side and is coupe-ish to look at. From the front, it is similar to the Kwid with a few distinct elements of its own, the square-box LED DRLs for instance. Read more

Netflix India 2021 slate announced: From Fabulous Lives season 2 and Kapil Sharma to Abbas-Mustan's next, see full list

Netflix India on Wednesday unveiled its 2021 slate of original films, series, documentaries and comedy specials. The lineup includes new projects from Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, and Mani Ratnam, to returning seasons of fan favourite series such as Delhi Crime, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. Read more

Personal letters, autographed photos: How Golden Era superstars connected

Back in the day, celebrities were truly like stars, completely out of reach and fans had to take all kinds of efforts to reach out to their favourite actors, be it in the hopes of a correspondence or simply for an autograph. Read more

Ratan Tata shares tribute for Tata Group founder, post garners praise

Business tycoon Ratan Tata’s social media posts are known to strike a chord with netizens. From sharing throwback photos to posting appeals for adopting strays, Tata shares different kinds of posts that often win people over. Read more

Watch: ‘Comical’: BJP on Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Congress never captured institutions’ remark

The BJP has lashed out at Rahul Gandhi’s remark on the emergency and the RSS. BJP said that Rahul Gandhi claiming that Congress did not attempt to target institutions was comical. Watch here