Netflix India has unveiled its 2021 slate.
Netflix India 2021 slate announced: From Fabulous Lives season 2 and Kapil Sharma to Abbas-Mustan's next, see full list

  • Netflix India on Wednesday announced its slate of content for 2021, which includes the second season of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, the new Abbas-Mustan film, new projects from Karan Johar, Mani Ratnam and others.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:52 PM IST

Netflix India on Wednesday unveiled its 2021 slate of original films, series, documentaries and comedy specials. The lineup includes new projects from Karan Johar, Kapil Sharma, and Mani Ratnam, to returning seasons of fan favourite series such as Delhi Crime, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Also included on the list are the new films from acclaimed directors Ivan Ayr and Chaitanya Tamhane. This year, Netflix India will also release original true crime documentaries, one of which is based on Ma Anand Sheela.


Check out the full slate here.

FILMS

Ajeeb Daastaans

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Shashank Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan, Kayoze Irani

Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Sumit Saxena, Neeraj Ghaywan, Uzma Khan

Cast: Fatima Sana Shaikh, Jaideep Ahlawat, Armaan Ralhan, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Abhishek Banerjee, Inayat Verma, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Tota Roy Chowdhury

Ajeeb Daastaans is an anthology of four strangely contrasting stories which delves into fractured relationships and unexplored spaces. The stories set in varied milieus, explore jealousy, entitlement, prejudices and toxicity which are often entangled within the heart of their relationships. Each story also takes you on a journey where one would struggle with the moral dilemma of what’s right and what’s wrong, as the lines between them get blurred.

Bulbul Tarang

Producer: Reliance Entertainment

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Writer: Arshad Sayeed

Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Tahir Raj Bhasin

Set in Kannauj, this film is about a chirpy young girl called Bulbul who has one simple dream - she wants her groom, Rishi Kumar, to come in his baraat atop a horse. Soon enough Bulbul realizes that her innocent, harmless wish will meet resistance in their traditional village. But Bulbul is adamant to have her way and fight for what’s right.

Dhamaka

Producer: RSVP, Ram Madhvani Films, Ronnie Screwvala, Ram Madhvani, Amita Madhvani

Director: Ram Madhvani

Writer: Ram Madhvani, Puneet Sharma

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Mrunal Thakur, Amruta Subhash, Vikas Kumar, Vishwajeet Pradhan

A frustrated ex-news anchor is given another chance to go live on prime-time television when a terrorist calls him with a bomb threat. Little does he know that this call will change his life and throw him into a fast-paced game of betrayal.

Haseen Dillruba

Producer: T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, Aanand L Rai

Director: Vinil Mathew

Writer: Kanika Dhillon

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane

A woman whose heart longs to live like words captured in a novel, finds herself entangled in the murder of her own husband. Will she get lost in the chaos of her real-life novel or find her innocence?

Jaadugar

Producer: Posham PA Pictures

Director: Sameer Saxena

Writer: Biswapati Sarkar

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Arushi Sharma

Magic Meenu, a small-time magician in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh has to win a local football tournament in order to marry the love of his life. There are just two things against him- the girl doesn’t love him back and his team hasn’t won a game in years! Friendships are tested and hearts are mended as love meets magic in this heartwarming sports comedy.

Jagame Thandhiram

Producer: YNOT Studios, Reliance Entertainment, S. Sashikanth, Chakravarthy Ramachandra

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Writer: Karthik Subbaraj

Cast: Dhanush, James Cosmo, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Kalaiyarasan, Joju George

The film tells the story of Suruli, a nomadic gangster who has to choose between good and evil in a war for what one can truly call home.

Meenakshi Sundareshwar

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Vivek Soni

Writer: Vivek Soni, Aarsh Vora

Cast: Abhimanyu Dassani, Sanya Malhotra

A young couple Meenakshi and Sundareshwar, enter into an arranged marriage because their first names together make Madurai's famous temple 'Meenakshi - Sundareshwar'. However, when a job opportunity exclusively for single men pops up in Bengaluru, Sundareshwar has to leave his hometown and his wife Meenakshi, and pretend to be unmarried. The newlywed couple who barely know each other, struggle with the trials, tribulations, and insecurities of a long-distance relationship.

Milestone

Producer: Jabberwockee Talkies, Kimsi Singh

Director: Ivan Ayr

Writer: Ivan Ayr, Neel Mani Kant

Cast: Suvinder Vicky, Lakshvir Saran

The poignant film follows the story of a recently bereaved, middle-aged truck driver, Ghalib, who is coping with a personal tragedy and the consequences thereafter, while facing the existential threat of losing his job to a young recruit. The events in the story come together as Ghalib's truck touches the 500,000 kilometres mark - a record at his company.

Navarasa

Producer: Mani Ratnam, Jayendra Panchapakesan

Cast: Revathy, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Anjali, Aditi Balan, Remya Nambeesan, Poorna, Prayaga Martin, Rythvika Suriya, Vijay Sethupathy, Arvind Swamy, Siddarth, Prakashraj, Yogi Babu, Prasanna, Atharva, Bobby Simha, Gautham Menon, Ashok Selvan, Nedumudi Venu, Delhi Ganesh, Kishore

9 Films, 9 Emotions, 9 Notable Directors, 1 Noble Cause.

Pagglait

Producer: Shobha Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor, Guneet Monga, Achin Jain, Balaji Telefilms, Sikhya Entertainment

Director: Umesh Bist

Writer: Umesh Bist

Cast: Sanya Malhotra, Sayani Gupta, Ashutosh Rana, Raghubir Yadav, Shrutii Sharma, Sheeba Chaddha, Sharib Hashmi, Aasif Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Meghna Malik

The film follows the story of recently widowed Sandhya struggling to mourn the death of her husband, as she sets out on the path of self-discovery, attempting to find her identity and purpose in life- all this while living amidst the quirky members of her joint family.

Penthouse

Producer: Sunir Khetarpal, Gaurav Bose

Director: Abbas Mustan

Writer: Girish Dhamija

Cast: Bobby Deol, Arjun Rampal, Sharman Joshi, Mouni Roy, Cyrus Broacha, Tisca Chopra, Abrar Zahoor

When architect Vikram Saxena proposes sharing a penthouse with his five married friends, it seems like the perfect solution for their indulgences, until one morning, a body of an unknown woman is found in the penthouse. Friendships tested, loyalties questioned and marriages crumble as the shocking truth unravels in this relentless whodunit.

A still from Penthouse.
A still from Penthouse.

Sardar Ka Grandson

Producer: Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment, T-Series, Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar,

Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham

Director: Kaashvie Nair

Writer: Anuja Chauhan

Cast: Neena Gupta, Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, John Abraham, Aditi Rao Hyadari, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljeet Singh, Kumud Mishra, Divya Seth

A family entertainer that promises to strike a chord with its stellar cast and their emotions, Sardar Ka Grandson will premiere this summer on Netflix. Starring Neena Gupta and Arjun Kapoor, along with Rakul Preet Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh, Kumud Mishra and Divya Seth, the film showcases the journey of a US-returned grandson who will go to any length to fulfil his grandmother’s last wish. Sardar, played by Neena Gupta, is a fun-loving matriarch of a large, warm family based in Punjab.

The Disciple

Producer: Zoo Entertainment, Vivek Gomber

Director: Chaitanya Tamhane

Writer: Chaitanya Tamhane

Cast: Aditya Modak, Dr. Arun Dravid

Sharad Nerulkar has devoted his life to becoming an Indian classical music vocalist, diligently following the traditions and discipline of the old masters, his guru, and his father. But as the years go by, Sharad starts to wonder whether it’s really possible to achieve the excellence he’s striving for. A journey of devotion, passion, and searching for the absolute in contemporary Mumbai. The film is executive produced by Alfonso Cuaron and Rakesh Mehra.

SERIES

Aranyak

Producer: Roy Kapur Films, Ramesh Sippy Entertainment

Showrunner: Rohan Sippy

Director: Vinay Waikul

Writer: Charudutt Acharya

Cast: Raveena Tandon, Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Zakir Hussain, Megna Malik

After a foreign teenage tourist disappears in a misty Himalayan town, a harried, local cop Kasturi must join hands with her city-bred replacement Angad, on a big-ticket case that digs up skeletons and revives a forgotten Himalayan myth of a bloodthirsty, serial killing entity in the forest.

Bombay Begums

Producer: Endemol Shine India, Endeavor Content, Chernin Entertainment

Showrunner: Alankrita Shrivastava

Director: Alankrita Shrivastava and Bornila Chatterjee

Writer: Alankrita Shrivastava, Bornila Chatterjee and Iti Agarwal

Cast: Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur, Aadhya Anand, Rahul Bose, Danish Husain, Vivek Gomber and Imaad Shah

Five women across generations wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition in contemporary urban India. As glass ceilings are shattered, and hearts are broken, difficult choices have to be made. And as each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding, and the sliver of a bond.

Decoupled

Producer: Bombay Fables, Andolan Films

Creator: Manu Joseph

Director: Hardik Mehta

Cast: R. Madhavan, Surveen Chawla

Arya Iyer is a man who suffers from chronic objectivity, extreme clarity and the debilitating capacity to see in any situation what others are trained to ignore. It gets him in trouble with people wherever he goes. Naturally, his marriage is over, but he has persuaded his estranged wife to continue living with him in a large villa in Gurgaon to create the myth of family for their tween daughter, who is terrified of their divorce. Arya, as the second highest-selling pulp fiction writer in India, after his old foe Chetan Bhagat, is a celebrity who has everything a man wants — fame, money, a daughter who adores him, a home run by a woman and a hot young girlfriend. Yet, he is always somehow fleeing a crisis. Mining from the banal realism of daily life, Decoupled is an uncompromising comedy about the true nature of people, India and marriage.

Delhi Crime S2

Producer: SK Global Entertainment, Golden Caravan, Florence Sloan, Aaron Kaplan, Jeff Sagansky, John Penotti,

Kilian Kerwin, Mike Hogan, Pooja Kohli, Apoorva Bakshi, Sanjay Bachani

Showrunner: Tanuj Chopra

Director: Rajesh Mapuskar, Tanuj Chopra

Writer: Mayank Tewari, Shubhra Swarup, Vidit Tripathi, Sanyuktha Chawla (dialogues)

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Yashaswini Dayama, Sidharth Bhardwaj, Gopal Dutt, Denzil Smith

Delhi Crime is a first-of-its-kind gripping true crime series that delves into investigations undertaken by the Delhi Police. After solving the case that shook the nation, Vartika Chaturvedi and her team are up for a new challenge. Will Vartika and her team help the public fight their fear?

A still from Delhi Crime season 2.
A still from Delhi Crime season 2.


Feels Like Ishq

Producer: Mutant Films, Awesomeness TV

Director: Ruchir Arun, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, Ashima Chibber, Anand Tiwari, Danish Aslam, Jaydeep Sarkar, Sachin Kundalkar

Writer: Monisha Thyagarajan, Gazal Dhaliwal, Akanksha Tewari, Saurabh Swamy, Sulagna Chatterjee, Shubhra Chatterji, Jaydeep Sarkar, Arati Raval-Pandey, Sachin Kundalkar

Cast: Radhika Madan, Amol Parashar, Kajol Chugh, Mihir Ahuja, Kymsleen Kholie, Bhavesh Babani, Simran Jehani, Rohit Saraf, Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Saba Azad, Tanya Maniktala, Skand Thakur, Zayn Marie Khan and Neeraj Madhav

Love on the run. On a guitar strum. At a protest. With a house guest. Cupid strikes in unexpected ways. Feels like Ishq is an anthology of seven warm and breezy stories about the kindling of young love.

Finding Anamika

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Showrunner: Sri Rao

Director: Karishma Kohli, Bejoy Nambiar

Writer: Sri Rao, Nisha Mehta

Cast: Madhuri Dixit Nene, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul, Lakshvir Saran, Suhasini Muley, Muskkaan Jaferi

This is a suspenseful family drama about a global superstar, wife, and mom who suddenly vanishes without a trace. As police and loved ones search for answers to her disappearance, her perfectly crafted facade is stripped away, revealing hidden truths and painful lies in the life of an iconic actress.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega S2

Producer: Viacom18 Studio’s Tipping Point

Director: Soumendra Padhi

Writer: Trishant Srivastava, Kanishka Singh Deo, Ashwin Varman

Cast: Sparsh Shrivastava, Monika Panwar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany

Sunny and Gudiya have one final chance to avenge their past. As bigger players enter Jamtara, politics tries to control phishing, but phishing ends up controlling politics.

Kota Factory S2

Creator: The Viral Fever

Showrunner & Director: Raghav Subbu

Showrunner: Shreyansh Pandey

Writer: Saurabh Khanna, Abhishek Yadav, Puneet Batra, Manoj Kalwani

Cast: Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, Ahsaas Channa, Urvi Singh, Ranjan Raj, Revathi Pillai

Kota Factory, the first black and white web series of India, revolves around Kota – its students, its people and its coaching industry. The show depicts this universe through the eyes of Vaibhav, a vulnerable teenager, and Jeetu Bhaiya, a modern-day Dronacharya. The show captures the melancholic life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams. In this season, will Vaibhav move onto greener pastures, leaving behind Jeetu Bhaiya, his friends and his love interest.

Little Things S4

Producer: Dice Media

Showrunner: Ashwin Suresh

Director: Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua

Writer: Abhinandan Sridhar, Nupur Pai, Garima Pura Patiyaalvi, Gaurav Patki

Cast: Dhruv Sehgal and Mithila Palkar

It's season 4 of Little Things and six years of Dhruv and Kavya's togetherness. If seasons one to three were a trilogy that dived deep into the facets of young love, season four explores a new maturing love and the growing pains and adventures that come with it.

Mai

Producer: Clean Slate Films - Anushka Sharma, Karnesh Sharma

Showrunner: Atul Mongia

Director: Anshai Lal, Atul Mongia

Writer: Atul Mongia, Amita Vyas, Tamal Kumar Sen

Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Vivek Mushran, Prashant Narayanan, Raima Dev Varma, Seema Pahwa

Following a personal tragedy, Sheel, a docile, 47-year-old wife and mother, finds herself accidentally entangled in a web of white-collar crime and dirty politics pushing her into a rabbit hole of violence that forever changes her and the world she inhabits.

Masaba Masaba S2

Producer: Viniyard Films

Creator: Ashvini Yardi

Director: Sonam Nair

Writer: Sonam Nair, Nandini Gupta, Punya Arora, Anisha Raisurana

Cast: Masaba Gupta, Neena Gupta, Neil Bhoopalam

Glamour ke peeche kya hai? It’s a tough world, but Masaba and Neena Gupta are tougher. The mess is over, and this time the plan is world domination. Masaba goes in front of the camera, and Neena decides to go behind them. All the while dealing with new loves, old loves, and some impossible loves. Both women take their careers, image, friendships and lovers, in their own hands and turn everything around.

Mismatched S2

Producer: RSVP Movies

Showrunner: Akarsh Khurana

Director: Akarsh Khurana

Writer: Gazal Dhaliwal, Aarsh Vora, Nandini Gupta, Akshay Jhunjhunwala, Sunayana Kumari

Cast: Prajakta Koli, Rohit Saraf, Vihaan Samat, Taaruk Raina, Devyani Shorey, Muskkaan Jaferi, Rannvijay Singha, Vidya Malavade

Dimple, the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi, the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress and shocking rivalries.

Ray

Producer: Viacom 18’s Tipping Point

Director: Srijit Mukherji, Vasan Bala, Abhishek Chaubey

Writer: Niren Bhatt, Siraj Ahmed

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Kay Kay Menon, Ali Fazal, Harshvardhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Shweta Basu Prasad, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rajesh Sharma, Bidita Bag, Kharaj Mukherjee, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Shruthy Menon, Anindita Bose, Neeraj Purohit, Lovleen Misra, Raghubir Yadav, Manoj Pahwa

A revolutionary filmmaker, an auteur, and the creator of the Feluda series, Satyajit Ray is also remembered for writing some of the best short stories India has ever seen. Vastly varying in genre and style, these stories are full of thrills, twists and turns, and a strong emotional core keeping you completely hooked till the end. For the first time ever we present four such passionately curated stories under Ray.

She S2

Producer: Viacom 18 Studio’s Tipping Point

Showrunner: Imtiaz Ali

Director: Arif Ali

Writer: Imtiaz Ali, Divya Johri

Cast: Aaditi Pohankar, Vishwas Kini, Kishore Kumar G, Shivani Rangole, Suhita Tatte

After swearing her allegiance to drug-lord Nayak, Bhumi must walk the dangerous line between siding with the police or with crime, while simultaneously exploring her newfound sexual liberation, as Nayak’s larger plan unfolds.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein

Producer: Edgestorm Pictures

Showrunner/ Director: Sidharth Sengupta

Writers: Sidharth Sengupta, Anahata Menon, Varun Badola

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Surya Sharma, Brijendra Kala, Arunoday Singh, Anant Joshi, Sunita Rajwar, Hetal Gada

Think of the most dreaded villain! What if he has a daughter who truly, deeply, madly falls in love with you? What if you don't love her back? What if you are in love with someone else? How will you say no and get out of the situation? After all, quite like her father, she's not likely to take 'no' for an answer. A romantic simpleton finds himself in the middle of this crossfire in Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein, a dark comical pulpy desi thriller about three things that matter the most in the country- paisa, taqat aur pyaar!!!

COMEDY

Comedy Specials

● Comedy Premium League-Download images

● Kapil Sharma- Download Image

More Specials By:

● Sumukhi Suresh

● Aakash Gupta

● Rahul Dua

● Prashasti Singh

Documentaries

Crime Stories: India Detectives (Docu-Series)

Producer: Claire Cahill, Tarun Saldanh

Director: Jack Warrender, N Amit

With unprecedented access to the Bengaluru City Police, this gripping series follows major criminal investigations from the moment the crime is reported through to the capture of the suspects. From murder to kidnap to extortion, each film tracks a shocking and compelling case in the heart of India's Silicon Valley. Filmed with senior officers at home and at work, this is a unique window into the lives of Bengaluru’s police officers as they attempt to detect the most complex and serious crimes in the city.

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths (Docu-Series)

Producer: Yamini Pictures, Leena Yadav, Aseem Bajaj, Yogendra Mogre

Showrunner: Leena Yadav

Director: Leena Yadav, Anubhav Chopra

House of Secrets explores the intricate, complex and sometimes hidden workings of a traditional Indian family. The three-part docu-series takes an exploratory look at a case that shook up the whole nation - the infamous Burari case, where 11 members of a ‘happy’ family, spanning three generations, were found dead inside their house in Delhi.

Indian Predator (Docu-Series)

Producer: VICE Media, India Today

Director: Ayesha Sood, Umesh Kulkarni, Ashwin Shetty, Dheeraj Jindal

Indian Predator is a thrilling and suspenseful docu-series, that attempts to decode the minds of some of India's deadliest killers. The series uncovers the never-before-heard details of gruesome killings as individuals who were at the epicentre of these crimes talk about what went down.

Searching for Sheela (Docu-Film)

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment, Jouska Films

Executive Producer: Shakun Batra

Cast: Sheela Birnstiel

Osho’s controversial and sassy ex-secretary, Ma Anand Sheela returns to India after 34 years of exile. Sheela, having re-shot to fame since the mega reception to the Netflix documentary Wild Wild Country, is now parcelling her life to the world. Searching for Sheela is an intimate look into her journey across India, observing the rebranding of her as a pop-culture icon, with audiences unable to decide if they deem her a "criminal" or remain in awe of her bad*** secretary days.

A still from Searching for Sheela.
A still from Searching for Sheela.


Reality Series

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives S2

Producer: Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, Dharmatic Entertainment

Director: Ritika Bajaj, Uttam Domale, Naomi Datta

Cast: Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan, Bhavana Pandey

The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives was one of the binge blockbusters of 2020. The Bollywood Wives will be back - with an all-access card to a world that everyone obsesses over. Sass, snark, sisterhood - the seatbelts are off, the claws are out and the masks (metaphorical only) are coming off-- it's no holds barred. And wait, could they have some cool new company too?

Social Currency

Producer: SOL Production

Showrunner/ Executive Producer: Chad Greulach

Cast: Sakshi Chopra, Rowhi Rai

Eight popular social media influencers whose "influence" is put to test in the real world without their superpower - their blue tick verified, and highly followed accounts! In a battle for survival and influence - who will be the most 'liked' on and off the phone screens?

The Big Day Collection S2

Producer: Conde Nast India

Showrunner: Anita Horam

Directors: Ashish Sawhny, Aakriti Mehta, Raonak Hathiramani, Faraz Arif Ansari

Writer: Nikita Deshpande

Beautiful clothes, lavish parties, incredible locations. This series presents behind-the-scenes views of six Indian weddings, showcasing the work that goes into the spectacle and highlighting the personal struggles and triumphs of those taking the plunge.

