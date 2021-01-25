News updates from HT: Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve
Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.”Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.” Read more
Indian, Chinese troops clashed in north Sikkim last week: Officials
Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a brawl in north Sikkim last week, with soldiers from both armies suffering injuries, officials familiar with the development said on Monday. Read more
‘From maritime strikes to armed helicopters’: How India conducted Kavach drill
Indian armed forces conducted a large-scale joint military training exercise ‘Kavach’ along with “AMPHEX-21” in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on Monday. Performed under the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the drill saw the participation of the Eastern Naval Command and Army Southern Command involving the Indian Army, Navy, Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard. Read more
Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over
Border restrictions were being tightened around the world Monday in the face of an unrelenting coronavirus threat, after a weekend in which anger at social distancing rules bubbled over into fiery clashes in the Netherlands. Read more
Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding
Longtime sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot last night. Celebrities including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were present at the venue to give the newlyweds their blessings. Read more
'This is MS Dhoni's specialty': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players
Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings had the right strategy in retaining most of their senior players. Read more
Electric vehicles to dominate in India by 2030: Mahindra
Electric-vehicle sales should overtake gas guzzlers in India by the end of the decade as prices become more aligned and infrastructure and technology improves, hopefully with help from the government, according to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Read more
Watch: 'Won't need Army, Navy, Air Force if...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over China
Rahul Gandhi invoked China face-off during Tamil Nadu campaign. The congress leader linked China's aggression to economy. Gandhi said Chinese president should be wearing made in India shirt. Watch here