News updates from HT: Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Defence Min launches gallantry awards portal on R-Day eve

Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.”Defence minister Rajnath Singh launched the revamped online portal for gallantry awards on Monday, a day before India observes its 72nd Republic Day. Addressing the event virtually, which was preceded by cultural performances from students of various Sainik Schools across the country, Singh said the youth of the country will play “a significant role in shaping the future of the nation.” Read more

Indian, Chinese troops clashed in north Sikkim last week: Officials

Indian and Chinese soldiers were involved in a brawl in north Sikkim last week, with soldiers from both armies suffering injuries, officials familiar with the development said on Monday. Read more

‘From maritime strikes to armed helicopters’: How India conducted Kavach drill

Indian armed forces conducted a large-scale joint military training exercise ‘Kavach’ along with “AMPHEX-21” in the Andaman Sea and Bay of Bengal on Monday. Performed under the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), the drill saw the participation of the Eastern Naval Command and Army Southern Command involving the Indian Army, Navy, Indian Air Force and the Coast Guard. Read more

Borders tightened as coronavirus curfew fury spills over

Border restrictions were being tightened around the world Monday in the face of an unrelenting coronavirus threat, after a weekend in which anger at social distancing rules bubbled over into fiery clashes in the Netherlands. Read more

Here's what Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal wore for their close-knit wedding

Longtime sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot last night. Celebrities including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were present at the venue to give the newlyweds their blessings. Read more

'This is MS Dhoni's specialty': Gautam Gambhir explains why CSK had the 'right strategy' in retaining key players

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that Chennai Super Kings had the right strategy in retaining most of their senior players. Read more

Electric vehicles to dominate in India by 2030: Mahindra

Electric-vehicle sales should overtake gas guzzlers in India by the end of the decade as prices become more aligned and infrastructure and technology improves, hopefully with help from the government, according to Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Read more

Watch: 'Won't need Army, Navy, Air Force if...': Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi over China

Rahul Gandhi invoked China face-off during Tamil Nadu campaign. The congress leader linked China's aggression to economy. Gandhi said Chinese president should be wearing made in India shirt. Watch here