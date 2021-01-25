Longtime sweethearts Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal tied the knot last night. Celebrities including Karan Johar and Manish Malhotra were present at the venue to give the newlyweds their blessings. The wedding that was an extremely close-knit affair took place in a resort in Alibaug, near Mumbai and only very close people were allowed at the premises.

After the wedding, the couple of the hour, Varun and Natasha came out for photo opportunity with the media and saying that they looked like a dream in matching outfits would be an understatement. The newly married couple opted to wear similar off-white outfits. Natasha wore a heavily embellished off-white lehenga by the designer Manish Malhotra.

Natasha’s choli was adorned with a lot of silverwork and gathered details in the front which was teamed with sheer sleeves. The fashion designer teamed it with a matching flowy lehenga and carried a dupatta that had similar silver work all over. Natasha accessorised her look with matching bangles and silver kaliras. Her wedding jewellery included a maang tikka, teamed with a matching necklace and a pair of statement drop earrings.

Varun was also seen wearing a heavily embroidered matching bandhgala sherwani which he teamed with a velvet light blue long stole with silver border and completed his attire with a pair of matching off-white shoes. Varun even took to his social media account and shared the first pictures from his wedding ceremony. The pictures showed, Varun and Natasha sitting in their mandap while their loved ones shower them with rose petals.

He shared the beautiful images with the caption, “Life long love just became official (sic).” Varun and Natasha were all set to get married in a grand ceremony last year but they had to postpone their plans due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



