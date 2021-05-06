News updates from HT: Delhi CM Kejriwal thanks PM Modi for oxygen supply and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; expresses gratitude for supply of oxygen

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude for the supply of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

PM Modi undertakes ‘comprehensive’ review of Covid-19 situation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a “comprehensive” review meeting on Thursday over the ongoing Covid-19 crisis in the country, and was briefed about districts with high burden of cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release. Read more

Monsoon to hit Kerala on June 1: Ministry of Earth Sciences secy

Early forecasts suggest that monsoon is likely to arrive over Kerala on June 1, its normal arrival date. Monsoon for this year is likely to bring the normal amount of rainfall at 98% of the long period average (LPA), the India Meteorological Department had said in its forecast on April 16. Read more

China suspends ‘economic dialogue mechanism’ with Australia

China on Thursday “indefinitely” suspended all activity under a China-Australia economic dialogue mechanism, the latest sign of increasingly strained diplomatic ties between Beijing and Canberra. Read more

'He quietly comes and picks up 2-3 wickets': Virender Sehwag lauds young Indian speedster 'no one talks about'

The IPL 2021 stands suspended but the 29 matches that were played witnessed some exhilarating performances with both bat and ball. Shikhar Dhawan and Harshal Patel were holders of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap respectively, but there were those who were climbing up on the leading run-getter and wicket-taker lists rapidly. Read more

Step inside Dia Mirza's home which is a nature lover's paradise

Dia Mirza is known not only for her acting career and winning the Miss Asia Pacific crown in 2000, but also for being an avid nature lover. Time and again, she amplifies environmentalist causes through her social media platforms. Read more

Honda to stop producing cars in India for 12 days amid Covid scare

Honda Cars India on Thursday has announced that it is advancing maintenance shutdown at its Rajasthan-based manufacturing plant by around ten days in the wake of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

Shraddha Kapoor looks like a summer dream in yellow organza spaghetti wrap dress

Taking inspiration from the habit of working from home, ever since the Covid-19 pandemic struck last year, the fashion industry spilled loose-fitting trousers, bralettes, knitting, flowy dresses and more as the Spring/Summer 2021 trends and delivering the same recently is actor Shraddha Kapoor whose social media handle is filled with easy yet swoon-worthy silhouettes be it in a dreamy and fuss-free cape. Read more

‘Maui loves you’: Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s adorable message for little girl is winning hearts

If you’re a frequent visitor on Instagram, you may have come across some of the adorable posts shared by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson. Other than sharing his workout sessions and funny banters with his daughters, Johnson also posts wholesome messages and love for his young fans all over the world. Read more

