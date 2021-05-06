Delhi CM Kejriwal writes to PM Modi; expresses gratitude for supply of oxygen

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his gratitude for the supply of oxygen amid rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19). "I express my gratitude on behalf of the people of Delhi for the supply of 730 MT of oxygen yesterday. I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi," Kejriwal said in a statement.





For the first time, Centre supplied 730 tons oxygen to Delhi y'day. Delhi requires 700 tons. We're thankful to Centre, Delhi HC & SC. With their efforts, we received 730 tons of oxygen. I request everyone with folded hands to not bring down the supply, we'll be thankful: Delhi CM pic.twitter.com/T81bbumxzj — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal writes to PM Modi, says, 'I express my gratitude on behalf of people of Delhi for the supply of 730 MT oxygen yesterday. I request you to supply the same amount of oxygen daily to Delhi' pic.twitter.com/sR4UY6myu3 — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2021

Earlier in the day, the Centre told the Supreme Court that it has complied with its order and has ensured a supply of 730 metric tonnes (MT) to Delhi for treating Covid-19 patients.

The apex court was also told that the demand of 700 MT oxygen by Delhi is much in excess than the scientifically determined amount needed by the national capital. Providing excess oxygen to Delhi will invariably reduce the supply to the other states in northern India which are witnessing a surge in Covid-19 cases, solicitor general Tushar Mehta told the court.

The Supreme Court was hearing the Centre’s appeal against Delhi high court's order of issuing contempt notice and seeking personal appearance of its officials for non-compliance of its directive on the supply of oxygen to treat Covid-19 patients in Delhi.

Earlier on April 23, Kejriwal had informed PM Modi about the oxygen crisis across the national capital. Raising alarm that a "big tragedy" may happen due to oxygen shortage in hospitals, Kejriwal had said that the Centre should take over all oxygen plants through the Army. Kejriwal appealed to PM Modi to take strict action to contain the situation due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, else "there will be a tragedy".

Delhi on Thursday recorded 19,133 fresh Covid-19 cases and 335 deaths, taking the caseload and the death toll to 1,273,035 and 18,398 respectively, according to the health department's bulletin.

Several hospitals in the national capital have been flagging crisis of oxygen, beds and medicines on social media.







