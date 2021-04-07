News updates from HT: Delhi govt urges people to wear masks amid 4th Covid-19 wave, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Wear masks, appeals Delhi govt as city sees ‘fourth wave’ of Covid-19 pandemic

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday urged people to continue wearing masks, a day after the government announced a night curfew in the city-state amid rising daily cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in what has been termed as the “fourth wave” of the Covid-19 pandemic by the Delhi government. Read more

Goa seeks permission to vaccinate all tourism sector workers irrespective of age

The Goa government has sought special permission from the Centre to vaccinate all workers in the state’s tourism sector, even if they are below 45 years of age, citing the sector’s criticality, Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant said on Tuesday. Read more

IIT Mandi researchers develop algorithm to optimise vehicle’s fuel efficiency

Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Mandi, have developed an algorithm that can help optimise fuel efficiency in petrol and diesel vehicles and also minimise emissions by assessing the functioning of internal combustion (IC) engines. Read more

RBI doubles payments bank balance limit to ₹2 lakh

With the aim to promote digital payments banks in the country, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday announced an increase in the maximum end of day balance for payment banks to ₹2 lakh. The earlier limit, which was in place since 2014, was set at ₹1 lakh per individual customer for the end of the balance for payment banks. Read more

Jeep Compass SUV to get a 7-seater model called Commander, teased ahead of debut

Jeep is all set to drive in a new 7-seater SUV based on its popular model Compass soon. The US carmaker has already teased a video showing the SUV’s design elements. It is likely to be called Commander SUV, and primarily meant for the Brazilian market. Read more

Dawid Malan interview: 'Being world No. 1 does not mean you can score 40-ball tons every time'

At 33, Dawid Malan will be a late debutant at the Indian Premier League (IPL). Yet, his giant reputation in the shortest format of the game--he is, after all, the ICC's number one ranked T20 batsman in the world--means the expectations are high from Punjab Kings’ latest recruit. Read more

Ananya Panday shifts to online Yoga classes, flaunts washboard abs on World Health Day

With the number of coronavirus cases rising all over India, people have started following stricter precautions again. In places like Mumbai, a lot of people have closed their gyms and other public places and are getting back to online fitness sessions. Read more

Kangana Ranaut reacts as fan recreates her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan: ‘How cute’

Kangana Ranaut showered praise on a young fan of hers, who recreated her ‘flag-bearer of nepotism’ moment from Koffee With Karan. In 2017, during an appearance on the chat show, Kangana had famously called host Karan Johar the ‘movie mafia’ and said that he would play the antagonist in a biopic based on her life. Read more

Watch| Indore: Policemen allegedly thrash mask-less man; cop says viral video edited