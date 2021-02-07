IND USA
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India. (Bloomberg)
News updates from HT: FM rejects Opposition charge of 'selling family silver' and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST

Sitharaman rejects 'selling family silver' charge through disinvestment, says budget about faith and trust

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Sunday that the budget she presented this year is one of a directional change and about faith and trust. Read more

Uttarakhand flood: 8-10 bodies recovered, around 150 believed to be dead, says ITBP

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which is helping in the rescue and relief work being carried out in after a devastating flash floods in Uttarakhand, said on Sunday that 100-150 people are believed to be dead in the disaster. ITBP chief SS Deswal said 8-10 bodies have been recovered so far. Read more

Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US combat drill to kick off in Rajasthan tomorrow

A contingent of 270 American soldiers on Sunday reached Rajasthan to take part in a fortnight-long joint military exercise with the Indian Army, 'Yudh Abhyas 20’, at the state’s Mahajan field firing range. Read more

'No one saw this coming': Sunil Gavaskar reacts to India's response with the bat

Sunil Gavaskar was a bit surprised watching India's response with the bat on Day 3 of the Chennai Test against England on Sunday, saying the home team has its work cut out. On a surface where England made batting look ridiculously easy, the Indian batsmen struggled to counter the pace of Jofra Archer and spin of Dom Bess. Read more

Saif Ali Khan on taking paternity leave when his kids are born: 'Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home?'

Actor Saif Ali Khan is all set to become a father for the fourth time. And this time too, like always, he will be taking a paternity leave to spend time with his newborn baby. Read more

Muzaffarnagar Police unveils statue of dog that helped solve 49 cases

ASP Tinki, a member of the Muzaffarnagar police dog squad, was honoured with a statue for her contribution to the department. Tinki, a German Shepherd, helped the UP Police solve over 49 criminal cases. Pictures of the unveiled statue was shared by IPS officer Abhishek Yadav and the official Twitter handle of UP Police. Read more

‘Foreign powers planning to attack India's identity associated with tea’: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched ‘Asom Mala’ project in Assam’s Dhekiajuli of Sonitpur district. The ‘Asom Mala’ project is aimed at improving the highways and major district roads network in the state. PM Modi also laid foundation stones of medical colleges & hospitals in Biswanath and Charaideo. Watch

ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris. (HT Photo)
Ensure rescue of pilgrims from Gujarat: Rupani to Uttarakhand CM

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:31 PM IST
Rupani has also instructed Gujarat chief secretary Anil Mukim to contact the Uttarakhand administration and take immediate action in this regard, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a release.
Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.(File photo)
Govt targets 1,000 routes under UDAN scheme: Civil aviation minister Puri

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:29 PM IST
"Fifty-six airports have already been upgraded and over 700 routes awarded, of which air-service has commenced on 311 routes under the UDAN scheme since it was launched in 2017 with a budget of 4,500 crore," Puri said.
Monday is the last day to file nominations and the bypolls will be held on February 28. (Nitin Kanotra/Hindustan Times)
BJP announces candidates for Delhi municipal bypolls

By Risha Chitlangia
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 05:04 PM IST
The BJP has fielded mostly local leaders to test waters in the bypolls, which is seen a precursor to the municipal polls in the national capital next year.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman speaks during a news conference in New Delhi, India. (Bloomberg)
News updates from HT: FM rejects Opposition charge of 'selling family silver'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:49 PM IST
The activist, from the state of Punjab, before taking part in the protest was working in a factory based in Kundli in Haryana.(@meenaharris/Twitter)
Nodeep Kaur: All you need to know about jailed Dalit activist

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:34 PM IST
The labour rights activist is associated with Mazdoor Adhikar Sangathan and has been part of the farmers' protest happening at the Singhu border.
An Assistant Commandant of CRPF’s CoBRA was killed in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh.(PTI)
CoBRA jawan, two Maoists injured in encounter in Jharkhand

By Debashish Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Police said a Maoist group led by two of its most wanted leaders attacked a part of security forces who were on a search operation.
A 100-member-strong Indian army team, three army choppers and 250 personnel from the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed for rescue operations.(PTI)
Rahul Gandhi ensures Congress workers’ support in Uttarakhand flood relief work

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Srivatsan K C, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST
"The state government should provide immediate assistance to all the victims. Congress colleagues also join hands in relief work,” Rahul Gandhi said.
Guwahati: Union Finance Minister and BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman addresses a public meeting at Khanapara Veterinary Ground in Guwahati, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000084A)(PTI)
FM Sitharaman rejects Opposition charge of 'selling family silver'

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The Finance minister also said the government wants few public sector enterprises in specified sectors to do well, so that "we can ensure that taxpayer money is spent wisely".
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI Photo)
Uttarakhand flood: 8-10 bodies recovered, 150 believed to be dead, says ITBP

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
UPDATED ON FEB 07, 2021 04:24 PM IST
Flood in Uttarakhand: PM Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah have assured all possible help to the state. The home ministry is monitoring the situation after the water level in the Dhauliganga river increased suddenly.
The military exercise will begin from February 8 and conclude on February 21.(Image from PIB)
Yudh Abhyas: Indo-US combat drill to kick off in Rajasthan tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:49 PM IST
According to a press release by the defence ministry, the training exercise enhances “combined interoperability capabilities through training and cultural exchange, which foster enduring partnerships in the Indo-Pacific region through common defence objectives."
Sea cage culture will be promoted in Goa, the Union Minister added.(Pixabay)
Goa can be India's fisheries hub, 400 cr investment discussed with CM

ANI, Panaji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:46 PM IST
"It will lead to an increase in the export of fishes from the state. To be started with 1000 cages, along with the state's fisheries department," said Union Minister.
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI via REUTERS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: At least 50 missing, two dams damaged

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:42 PM IST
  • About 50 labourers who were working at the under-construction Rishiganga dam are said to be missing.
ITBP personnel digging to open Tapovan Tunnel which is completely blocked due to debris.(HT Photo)
Chamoli glacial burst: Uttarakhand govt issues helpline numbers

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Mallika Soni
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:27 PM IST
An alert has also been sounded in several districts of the state, including Pauri, Tehri, Rudraprayag, Haridwar and Dehradun.
The water level in the Dhauliganga river rose suddenly following an avalanche near a power project at Raini village in Tapovan area of Chamoli district.(ANI via REUTERS)
Chamoli glacier burst: 2 bodies recovered, rescue ops on | What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:13 PM IST
Chamoli glacier burst: Officials have been instructed to evacuate people living in nearby villages as the state government sounded an alert in several areas
The damaged dam of the Rishi Ganga Power Project is seen after a glacier broke off in Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river on Sunday,(PTI)
Many feared dead, missing after Chamoli glacier burst: What we know so far

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON FEB 07, 2021 03:03 PM IST
Five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams, one from Dehradun and four from Delhi, and two of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) have been deployed for search-and-rescue operations.
