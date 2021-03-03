News updates from HT: Gadkari asks Mamata to explain how BJP is an outsider and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gadkari invokes Syama Prasad Mookerjee to counter 'outsider' narrative

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday invoked freedom fighter and one of independent India's first Union ministers Syama Prasad Mookerjee to criticise the Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee over the outsider remark.

IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force’s 70th anniversary

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reached Colombo on Wednesday to attend the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force, an IAF spokesperson said.

Jawans to take part in top military meet for first time, PM Modi to address it

For the first time, junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and jawans will take part in India's top military conference to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Kevadia this weekend, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Covaxin demonstrates prowess of Atmanirbhar Bharat, says ICMR chief

The director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Dr Balram Bhargava said at a press conference on Wednesday.

Realme Buds Air 2 review: ANC for everyone

Realme recently launched their latest true wireless Buds Air 2, the successor to their first-generation Buds Air.

Dolly Parton sings special rendition of Jolene before getting vaccine, encourages others

Country music icon Dolly Parton recently took to Twitter to share a special message before getting the Covid vaccine.

Recipe: Believe in plant-based eating? Try your hands on this easy burrito

As per a study published in the 'Journal of the American College of Nutrition', a vegan diet is more effective for weight loss.

Satish Shah ditches VIP entrance and waits in line for Covid-19 vaccine, Sarabhai fans make 'middle-class' jokes

Veteran actor Satish Shah was given the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine earlier this week.

After Jitendra Tiwari, Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council & 3 TMC councilors join BJP

Bidhannagar Mayor-in-Council Debasish Jana and three Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors from Asansol joined Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday in Kolkata ahead of the forthcoming Assembly polls.