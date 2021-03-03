IND USA
Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria met Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the Defence Secretary and the Commander of the Sri Lankan Air Force in Colombo on Wednesday. (ANI PHOTO).
IAF chief visits Colombo to mark Sri Lankan Air Force's 70th anniversary

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 08:26 PM IST

Indian Air Force chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria reached Colombo on Wednesday to attend the 70th anniversary celebrations of the Sri Lankan Air Force, an IAF spokesperson said. He is in the island nation on an invitation from SLAF commander Air Marshal Sudarshana Pathirana.

Last week, the IAF sent its Suryakiran Aerobatic Team, Sarang Helicopter Display Team and the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft to Sri Lanka to take part in the SLAF’s 70th anniversary celebrations from March 3-5.

“As part of his two-day visit, the IAF chief will attend the inaugural ceremony on March 3 during which a flypast and aerobatic display is scheduled. The air show at Galle Face, Colombo will see participation by an IAF contingent comprising Suryakiran and Sarang aerobatic display teams and Tejas LCA,” said an IAF statement.

The IAF contingent arrived in Colombo on February 27. The Suryakiran Aerobatic Team took part in the SLAF’s golden jubilee celebrations two decades ago.

The presence of the IAF chief during the inaugural day of the air show reinforces the strength of IAF-SLAF ties, and his visit will further strengthen the existing cooperation and open up newer avenues of mutual interest, the statement said.

