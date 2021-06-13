News updates from HT: Geeta Rabari gets vaccinated at home, action against healthcare staff and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Singer Geeta Rabari gets Covid vaccine at home in Gujarat, action against healthcare staff

After cricketer Kuldeep Yadav got vaccinated at a guest house in Kanpur, the photo of Gujarati folk singer Geeta Rabari getting the shot at her home in Kutch district has stoked a fresh controversy, at a time when struggles for Covid-19 vaccine slots and vaccines has not yet become a thing of the past for common people. Read More

'Accept rising petrol, diesel prices problematic but...': What minister said

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday said he knows the rising prices of petrol and diesel are problematic, but it can't be brought down because the government is saving money to spend on welfare schemes. Read More

How Delta variant of Covid-19 is now wreaking havoc across the world

A highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is now rapidly spreading across the globe, causing more stringent curbs in some countries and derailing lockdown plans of others. Read More

Assam CM says deaths of 2 minor sisters ‘mysterious’, calls for thorough probe

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday called for a thorough probe into the deaths of two minor sisters, who were found hanging from a tree in Kokrajhar district of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) on Friday. Read More

Trudeau leads G7 discussion on China challenge, pushes for unified approach

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a discussion at the G7 Leaders' Summit 2021 on Saturday over how to respond to China’s growing economic clout. Read More

Dravid replacing Dada as captain was a significant change: Raina recalls 'occasional unrest among seniors' in Team India

Former India batsman Suresh Raina has revealed that he did not have the smoothest of relations with some of the senior players of the Indian team initially in his career. Read More

ITBP shares pics of jawans scaling the Himalayas. Images go viral

Do you follow the official Twitter handle of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP)? If you do, chances are you’ve seen the snippets they often share from the lives of the personnel who are posted in the mountainous regions protecting our country. Read More

Anu Aggarwal reveals why she found Shraddha Kapoor's Aashiqui 2 disappointing

Actor Anu Aggarwal has revealed the reason she was disappointed with Aashiqui 2. Read More



