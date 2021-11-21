News updates from HT: Gehlot expands Rajasthan cabinet, 15 ministers sworn in and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Gehlot expands Rajasthan cabinet, new ministers take oath

In a major reshuffle of the Rajasthan cabinet, as many as 15 ministers – including 11 cabinet ministers and four ministers of state (MoS) – on Sunday took the oaths for their newfound duties at the legislative assembly in Jaipur. The ANI news agency posted visuals from the swearing-in ceremony – where Congress MLAs, including Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya, Ramlal Jat, Mahesh Joshi, Vishvendra Singh, and Hemaram Choudhary – could be seen being sworn in as cabinet ministers in the Rajasthan government by the state's governor, Kalraj Mishra. Read More

Union Cabinet to meet on Nov 24 to approve repeal of farm laws

The Union Cabinet is likely to discuss the withdrawal of the three contentious farm laws at a meeting on Wednesday, people familiar with the development told HT. They also hinted that the Cabinet is expected to discuss the introduction of a new bill during the Winter Session to repeal the three laws. Read More

Farm laws to be repealed, but what's next for farmers? Key points from SKM meet

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) held a meeting on Sunday at the Singhu border of the national capital, Delhi, where it discussed the future course of action on farmers' protests. The meeting comes in the backdrop of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's surprise announcement last week declaring that his government will withdraw the controversial agriculture laws that prompted year-long protests from tens of thousands of farmers and posed a significant political challenge to the administration. Read More

Army, navy and IAF get 6 months to respond to theatre command final proposal

The department of military affairs (DMA) has given the Indian Army, Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force service headquarters six months till mid-2022 to respond to its final military theatre commands proposal before commencing the raising of much required rationalised structures for countering adversaries. Read More

'You won't hear such statements from Dravid': Gambhir criticises Ravi Shastri; reveals major difference between the two

Ravi Shastri left his role as the head coach of Team India earlier this month, following the end of the side's T20 World Cup campaign in the Super 12 stage. Shastri's reign as head coach saw India achieve no.1 ranking in Tests and multiple overseas Test series victories in Australia, as well as wins in England and South Africa. Read More

Mouni Roy's sizzling ethnic look in red lehenga at IFFI 2021 sets Goa on fire

The 52nd International Film Festival of India kickstart in Goa with Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood celebrities performing at the opening ceremony. Setting fans hearts aflutter with her power-packed performance in Goa, Mouni's smoking hot look in a red lehenga choli left us hooked. Read More

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza images leak online, show multiple updates

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is one of the most successful modern cars from the brand. The car has received a facelift since its introduction in the Indian market. Now, the automaker is working on an all-new Maruti Suzuki Brezza, pictures that have been leaked online. Read More

Cowboy Bebop: Why Netflix’s live-action adaptation of cult anime series is a super-flop

Is Netflix aware of how badly they have botched up their Cowboy Bebop live-action adaptation? Fans of the classic anime are already hating it. New viewers will either think it an average Netflix sci-fi series such as Altered Carbon or The OA, or at best, a mild curiosity, like Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. What is comical is that Netflix is streaming all 26 episodes of the anime as well, so anybody can watch and compare. Read More