Mouni Roy's sizzling ethnic look in red lehenga at IFFI 2021 sets Goa on fire

The 52nd International Film Festival of India kickstart in Goa with Salman Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Mouni Roy and other Bollywood celebrities performing at the opening ceremony. Setting fans hearts aflutter with her power-packed performance in Goa, Mouni's smoking hot look in a red lehenga choli left us hooked.

Taking to her social media handle later, Mouni shared a slew of pictures from the green room which instantly made jaws drop as she flaunted her sartorial look. The pictures featured the actor donning a full sleeves crop blouse that came in red satin and sported golden embroidery motifs.

The crop blouse flaunted a killer waistline to die for and had a sweetheart neckline to add to the oomph factor. It was teamed with a ravishing red lehenga that sported golden polka dots all over and ended in a broad golden brocade border for a rich look.

She accessorised her look with a tiny red bindi, a set of red bangles, golden kadey, a pair of jhumkis and a maangtikka. Pulling back her tresses into a high braid adorned with gajra, Mouni amplified the glam quotient with a dab of red lipstick, rosy blushed and highlighted cheeks, kohl-lined eyes with black winged-eyeliner streaks, mascara-laden eyelashes and filled-in eyebrows.

Striking elegant poses for the camera, Mouni set fans swooning and the fashion police on immediate alert. She excitedly captioned the pictures, “Had a wonderful time performing at the 52nd #iffi last night (sic).”

Needless to say, the pictures broke the Internet and grabbed close to 3 lakh likes while still going strong. The ensemble is credited to designers and fashion stylists Anuradha Khurana and Nidhi Kurda Khurana.

One of the most significant film festival in Asia, IFFI is held annually, currently in the state of Goa, and aims at providing a common platform for filmmakers from across the globe to showcase their talent and put forth the excellence of cinema from all over. The festival brings together film cultures and allows the understanding of various social and cultural ethos along with an appreciation of world cinema.

