News updates from HT: Google favours preserving work permit for spouses of workers on H-1B visa and all the latest news
Google leads 30 companies to preserve work permit for H-1B spouses
Alphabet Inc's Google on Friday said that it is leading nearly 30 companies and trade organisations to oppose a lawsuit that seeks to stop thousands of spouses of foreign workers on H-1B visa from working in the United States.
YSR Congress MP who asked court to cancel bail to Jagan arrested for sedition
YSR Congress lawmaker Kanumuri Raghurama Krishnam Raju was arrested in Hyderabad by Andhra Pradesh's Crime Investigation Department (CID) on Friday on charges of sedition.
‘Enact special law to uphold dignity of dead’: NHRC to Centre, states on Covid-19 victims
With disturbing reports of mishandling of Covid-19 bodies emerging from across the country, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday recommended that the government should enact a special legislation to uphold the dignity and protect the right of the dead.
'You all say Virat Kohli is the best purely to get few more clicks, likes and numbers': Michael Vaughan
India is going to tour England for a five-match Test series that starts in August this year.
Lenovo has launched a portable USB-C battery that can charge a laptop
Lenovo has announced a new brand called Lenovo Go that's all about accessories. As the company explained, they are looking to bridge the gap between working from the office and working from home with these new accessories.
The Woman in the Window movie review: Trashy Amy Adams film is almost as bad as Parineeti's Girl on the Train
Just how bad could The Woman in the Window have been for two studios and a stacked cast to distance themselves from it, only for it to be released with almost no fanfare on Netflix? The answer: really bad.
Amid Covid, fuel price stings: Watch people react to another petrol, diesel hike
Even as the nation struggles against the second, and most severe, wave of Covid-19 infections, fuel prices continue to pinch the 'aam aadmi'.
Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch
Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
Woman claims $26 million California lottery ticket got destroyed during laundry
Mumbai man places order for mouthwash on Amazon, gets Redmi Note 10 instead