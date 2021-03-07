News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again said on Saturday that the government is ready to amend the three farm laws, against which the farmers have been protesting for over 100 days.. Read more

'All is well': BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in U'khand

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand hurriedly convened its core committee meeting in Dehradun on Saturday amid speculations that many MLAs are not happy with the CM’s style of working.. Read more

BJP names 57 candidates for first two phases of Bengal assembly elections. Check full list here

Days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the first two phases of the high-stake polls.

‘Golden moment’: TMC ex-MP Trivedi joins BJP

Former Union railways minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dinesh Trivedi, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha on the floor of the House in February, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.. Read more

'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid

Tensions were raw ahead of midnight as Republican leader Mitch McConnell rose in the Senate for the purpose of publicly ridiculing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the daylong delay as Democrats.. Read more

‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’

Scores of Myanmar nationals have gathered at the border with India waiting to join about 50 who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country’s coup turmoil, Indian officials said on Saturday.. Read more

Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort

Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy with a host of films, manages to write a book too and continues to be actively involved in promotions as well. She has now helped a friend start a restaurant business in New York.. Read more

England made Axar look like Bedi and Underwood rolled in one: Michael Vaughan

Axar Patel the Test cricketer has been a revelation for India. The left-arm spinner who made his debut in the second Test in England, returned with 27 wickets – the most by an India in a debut series involving four matches.. Read more