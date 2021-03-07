News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar once again said on Saturday that the government is ready to amend the three farm laws, against which the farmers have been protesting for over 100 days.. Read more
'All is well': BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in U'khand
The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand hurriedly convened its core committee meeting in Dehradun on Saturday amid speculations that many MLAs are not happy with the CM’s style of working.. Read more
BJP names 57 candidates for first two phases of Bengal assembly elections. Check full list here
Days ahead of the first phase of the assembly elections in West Bengal, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday announced its first list of candidates for the first two phases of the high-stake polls.
‘Golden moment’: TMC ex-MP Trivedi joins BJP
Former Union railways minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Dinesh Trivedi, who resigned from the Rajya Sabha on the floor of the House in February, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday.. Read more
'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid
Tensions were raw ahead of midnight as Republican leader Mitch McConnell rose in the Senate for the purpose of publicly ridiculing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the daylong delay as Democrats.. Read more
‘Scores from Myanmar trying to flee to India’
Scores of Myanmar nationals have gathered at the border with India waiting to join about 50 who have already crossed the frontier to flee the country’s coup turmoil, Indian officials said on Saturday.. Read more
Priyanka Chopra presents new restaurant Sona in New York, says she poured her 'love for Indian food' into this effort
Actor Priyanka Chopra is busy with a host of films, manages to write a book too and continues to be actively involved in promotions as well. She has now helped a friend start a restaurant business in New York.. Read more
England made Axar look like Bedi and Underwood rolled in one: Michael Vaughan
Axar Patel the Test cricketer has been a revelation for India. The left-arm spinner who made his debut in the second Test in England, returned with 27 wickets – the most by an India in a debut series involving four matches.. Read more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chhattisgarh: 5 of family found dead in Durg; note cites financial stress
- The police were investigating the case from all possible angles.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Officials don't listen to you? Beat them up with sticks: Giriraj tells residents
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Govt ready to amend farm laws, says Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
1 village, 1 tractor, 15 men and 10 days: Tikait's formula for farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid-19 LIVE: Hundreds of people protest against face mask rules in US state
- In India, the cases reached 11.19 million and the death toll stands at 157,656. The country has inoculated more than 20 million in the ongoing vaccination drive.
Kerala CM slams union minister amid calls for resignation over smuggling case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu bus conductor who planted 3 lakh saplings in 30 years wins praise
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Congress releases first list for Assam after ‘rumblings’ in unit
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘Golden moment’: TMC ex-MP Trivedi joins BJP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
A month on, questions remain over cause of Chamoli disaster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
20 years on, court acquits 122 people accused of SIMI links
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar finance dept sounds alert against attempts of irregular fund withdrawal
- The finance department has written to the top brass of various departments, offices and administration to ensure strict compliance to the finance and treasury rules for maintaining fiscal discipline.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Union minister proposes collection drive for beautification of Jagannath Temple
- In a letter to Puri king Gajapati Dibya Singha Deb, Union minister for petroleum and natural gas, Dharmendra Pradhan urged him to launch a mass fund collection drive to enable contribution by crores of devotees of Lord Jagannath for the development of the Jagannath Temple heritage corridor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cumulative Covid-19 vaccinations cross 20-million mark: Government
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox