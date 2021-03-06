IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Dehradun News / 'All is well': BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in U'khand
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

'All is well': BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in U'khand

  • It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
READ FULL STORY
By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Gairsain, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:15 PM IST

The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand hurriedly convened its core committee meeting in Dehradun on Saturday amid speculations that many MLAs are not happy with the CM’s style of working. The meeting was held even as the budget session of the state assembly was on in Gairsain.

The meeting was attended by party central observers Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam. Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flew from Gairsain in the afternoon to Dehradun to attend the meeting. Members of Parliament from Uttarakhand - Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi were also present.

It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state, leaving many disgruntled.

Also read: Chamoli floods - Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse

BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat said the meeting with the two central observers was called by the party high command. “This meeting is being held to discuss and take important decisions with regard to the working committee meeting of the state BJP to be held here on March 13 and 14. The state-wide functions with completion of four years of the state government on March 18 will also be discussed in the meeting,” he said.


On the speculations that many legislators and ministers were not happy with the CM, Bhagat said there was no such agenda to be discussed in the meeting.

After Rawat left for Dehradun, many BJP MLAs also left the assembly session abruptly to attend the meeting.

A ruling party MLA, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The CM had held an emergency meeting on Friday till late night with his close aides including a senior cabinet minister.”

“Following the meeting, the CM left for Dehradun on Saturday by a helicopter after being called for the core committee meeting. All the ruling party MLAs have also been called for the meeting, many of whom have left by a chopper. Something big is going to happen in the state politics with just a year left for the next state assembly elections,” said the MLA.

A senior minister also hinted towards a likely big development. “This was brewing for the last several months as many party MLAs and leaders have been expressing their unhappiness with the style of CM’s work,” the minister said wishing not to be named.

“Not only MLAs but several ministers were also unhappy as often in many big policy decisions, he didn’t consult them. Also, many times, he doesn’t listen to the issues of party leaders,” said the minister.

Last year, BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau from Dehradun had written to party president JP Nadda about his constituency being neglected as far as development work is concerned. The letter followed a similar allegation made by another party legislator Bishan Singh Chuphal, who had alleged that the bureaucrats were disregarding the elected lawmakers.

Another BJP MLA Puran Singh Fartyal is also not happy with the government’s decision to re-allocate the construction work of Tanakpur-Jauljibi (TJ) road to the same contractor who was blacklisted after a probe in 2017. Fartyal was served a show-cause notice for working against party discipline and was also summoned by BJP state president Bhagat in August last year.

After the meeting concluded, the leaders ruled out a change in leadership and said all was well within the party. “Only some party issued were discussed. No change in state leadership was on the table,” said Raman Singh, the party’s state in-charge.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand news bjp
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change Uttarakhand

By Neeraj Santoshi, Kalyan Das, Gairsain, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 09:15 PM IST
  • It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers engaged in building a valley bridge over the Rishi Ganga River at Raini village of the disaster-hit Chamoli district. (PTI)(HT_PRINT)
dehradun news

Chamoli floods: Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, which was released on Friday, found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
File photo: Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON MAR 05, 2021 07:40 PM IST
  • The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun.(PTI FILE)
Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat addresses a press conference in Dehradun.(PTI FILE)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand CM presents 57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:50 PM IST
  • The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 04:19 PM IST
The girl’s parents reported the assault after they found she was bleeding. She was rushed to a community hospital and later referred to Dehradun
READ FULL STORY
Close
Three man-eater leopards have been killed this year in the Kumaon region.(Representative photo/HT)
Three man-eater leopards have been killed this year in the Kumaon region.(Representative photo/HT)
dehradun news

Man-eater leopard that killed 2 women shot dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Pithoragarh/haldwani
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Chief wildlife warden can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Akhadas, seers oppose Uttarakhand govt’s fresh Mahakumbh SoP on Covid-19

By HT Correspondent, Haridwar
UPDATED ON FEB 28, 2021 07:43 PM IST
  • The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has termed the restrictions as 'stern measures'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
Rajeev Kumar, vice-chairman of NITI Aayog.(http://niti.gov.in/)
dehradun news

'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC

By Neeraj Santoshi, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 12:26 AM IST
  • Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
Congress’s Indira Hridayesh, the leader of the opposition in Uttarkhand assembly alleged it is a dangerous trend that the government didn’t take the opposition into confidence before taking such a crucial decision.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers

By Ankur Sharma, Haldwani
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:20 PM IST
  • Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation,(Sourced)
Image for representation,(Sourced)
dehradun news

Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 26, 2021 12:31 AM IST
  • The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
Image for representation. (AP File Photo for representational purpose)
dehradun news

In Uttarakhand, police to reward brides who say no to booze at their weddings

By Kalyan Das, Dehradun
UPDATED ON FEB 25, 2021 05:30 PM IST
  • The initiative, Bhuli (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan, is the brainchild of Devprayag station house officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
Mahakumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjiyal briefing Mela police paramilitary officers on Thursday in Haridwar.(HT Photo)
dehradun news

Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 03:58 PM IST
  • Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
Uttarakhand high court has acted against a judge it believed to be guilty of misconduct.
dehradun news

Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended

By HT Correspondent, Dehradun
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 07:44 AM IST
  • The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (AP)
Representational image. (AP)
dehradun news

Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists

By Kalyan Das
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 05:07 PM IST
The warning is based on the analysis of the three-year data from two observatories with aerosol monitors set up near Gangotri glacier in Uttarakhand in 2016 at a height of about 3,800 metres
READ FULL STORY
Close
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
On Saturday, the Indian Navy carried out a joint operation with the Indian Air Force (IAF) where divers were sent to measure the depth of the lake in Chamoli district.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
dehradun news

U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 08:34 PM IST
The meeting was chaired by Union home secretary Ajay Bhalla and attended by Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) chief SS Deswal and officials of the Uttarakhand government.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP