'All is well': BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change in U'khand
- It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
The ruling BJP in Uttarakhand hurriedly convened its core committee meeting in Dehradun on Saturday amid speculations that many MLAs are not happy with the CM’s style of working. The meeting was held even as the budget session of the state assembly was on in Gairsain.
The meeting was attended by party central observers Raman Singh and Dushyant Gautam. Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat flew from Gairsain in the afternoon to Dehradun to attend the meeting. Members of Parliament from Uttarakhand - Ajay Bhatt, Naresh Bansal, Mala Rajya Laxmi were also present.
It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state, leaving many disgruntled.
Also read: Chamoli floods - Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse
BJP state president Bansidhar Bhagat said the meeting with the two central observers was called by the party high command. “This meeting is being held to discuss and take important decisions with regard to the working committee meeting of the state BJP to be held here on March 13 and 14. The state-wide functions with completion of four years of the state government on March 18 will also be discussed in the meeting,” he said.
On the speculations that many legislators and ministers were not happy with the CM, Bhagat said there was no such agenda to be discussed in the meeting.
After Rawat left for Dehradun, many BJP MLAs also left the assembly session abruptly to attend the meeting.
A ruling party MLA, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The CM had held an emergency meeting on Friday till late night with his close aides including a senior cabinet minister.”
“Following the meeting, the CM left for Dehradun on Saturday by a helicopter after being called for the core committee meeting. All the ruling party MLAs have also been called for the meeting, many of whom have left by a chopper. Something big is going to happen in the state politics with just a year left for the next state assembly elections,” said the MLA.
A senior minister also hinted towards a likely big development. “This was brewing for the last several months as many party MLAs and leaders have been expressing their unhappiness with the style of CM’s work,” the minister said wishing not to be named.
“Not only MLAs but several ministers were also unhappy as often in many big policy decisions, he didn’t consult them. Also, many times, he doesn’t listen to the issues of party leaders,” said the minister.
Last year, BJP MLA Umesh Sharma Kau from Dehradun had written to party president JP Nadda about his constituency being neglected as far as development work is concerned. The letter followed a similar allegation made by another party legislator Bishan Singh Chuphal, who had alleged that the bureaucrats were disregarding the elected lawmakers.
Another BJP MLA Puran Singh Fartyal is also not happy with the government’s decision to re-allocate the construction work of Tanakpur-Jauljibi (TJ) road to the same contractor who was blacklisted after a probe in 2017. Fartyal was served a show-cause notice for working against party discipline and was also summoned by BJP state president Bhagat in August last year.
After the meeting concluded, the leaders ruled out a change in leadership and said all was well within the party. “Only some party issued were discussed. No change in state leadership was on the table,” said Raman Singh, the party’s state in-charge.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP holds emergency meeting amid speculation of leadership change Uttarakhand
- It was speculated that several ministers were not consulted before declaring Gairsain as the third administrative division of the state.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chamoli floods: Rise in overall temp in 40 years could have led to rock collapse
- The report by Kathmandu-based ICIMOD, which was released on Friday, found that a crack had formed prior to the incident at the site where the rock detachment led to a rockslide from the Raunti peak.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand govt to provide maintenance to non-earning women in family disputes: CM
- The CM said, "There have been incidents of family disputes between couples that go to court during which women face issues with maintenance."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand CM presents ₹57,400 cr budget for FY22 with health, infra in focus
- The budget contains the vision of a self-reliant Uttarakhand which is essential to the realisation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Uttarakhand CM said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand: Relative rapes minor in Mussoorie, arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man-eater leopard that killed 2 women shot dead in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
- Chief wildlife warden can declare any wild animal as a threat to human life and as such fit to be destroyed under the Wildlife Protection Act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akhadas, seers oppose Uttarakhand govt’s fresh Mahakumbh SoP on Covid-19
- The Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad has termed the restrictions as 'stern measures'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'For green bonus compensation, Uttarakhand should request UNEP': Niti Aayog VC
- Uttarakhand government has been seeking Green Bonus as compensation for the conservation of its forests by not expanding the industrial development.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not joining BJP': U'khand leader says she'll file case against rumour-mongers
- Indira Hridayesh, Uttarakhand leader of opposition, rubbished the rumours and said that she is in a very important position in Congress.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teen gets online task to 'kill someone', goes missing after attacking woman
- The boy's link with the online platform came to light after police officials went through his mobile phone on Wednesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In Uttarakhand, police to reward brides who say no to booze at their weddings
- The initiative, Bhuli (sister in Garhwali language) Kanyadan, is the brainchild of Devprayag station house officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand to seek additional force from Uttar Pradesh for Mahakumbh security
- Three control rooms will also be made at three UP’s three districts of Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor and Saharanpur bordering Uttarakhand for effective sharing of information and intelligence.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Uttarakhand civil judge used vehicle of accused for family trips, suspended
- The HC found that the civil judge had separated the criminal case in his court filed against the accused without there being any valid reason.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Black carbon aerosols on Himalayan glaciers could speed up melting: Scientists
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
U'khand floods: Govt, other agencies hold crucial meeting to discuss lake formed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox