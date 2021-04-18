News updates from HT: Railway minister Goyal responds to Delhi's need for special Covid-coaches and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

On Delhi's request for special Covid coaches, railway minister replies '800 beds ready'

Union minister for railways Piyush Goyal assured support to the Delhi government on Sunday, saying that special Covid-19 care coaches will be made available at two railway stations for patients in the city. Read more

Madras HC clears former TN chief secretary’s appointment as NGT expert

The Madras high court on Saturday vacated an interim stay on the appointment of former Tamil Nadu chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan as an expert member of the Southern Regional bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), ruling that she was qualified to hold the post. Read more

Signs of thaw on Iran nuclear standoff emerge in Vienna Talks

World powers working to end the standoff between Iran and the US are due to reconvene Sunday amid signs of a thaw that may lead to a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal and reduce tensions in the energy-rich Persian Gulf. Read more

Confident India will be No 1 EV maker in the world: Union minister Gadkari

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday expressed confidence that lithium-ion batteries would be manufactured fully in the country in the next six months and India will become number one electric vehicle maker in the world in due course of time. Read more

IPL 2021: RCB ride on Maxwell, de Villiers show to make it three in a row against KKR

Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers fired impressive half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 38 runs in IPL 2021 to make it three wins in a row. Read more

Somya Seth opens up about her battle with suicidal thoughts during pregnancy

Actor Somya Seth has opened up on how she battled suicidal thoughts when she was pregnant, soon after her wedding in 2015. In a recent interview, she also talked about how her unborn son Ayden, now three and a half year old, saved her life. Read more

'Am I delicious?': Doggo’s reaction to human’s prank is too precious to miss

Numerous videos on the Internet prove that doggos are one of the most precious beings in the lives of humans. This clip showing a woman trying to prank her doggo is a precious addition to that treasure trove. Shared by Instagram user Savannah, the video is bound to leave you saying ‘aww’ multiple times. Read more