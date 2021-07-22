News updates from HT: Harsh Vardhan Shringla to visit UK on July 23 and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Foreign secretary Shringla to visit UK during July 23-24

India’s foreign secretary Harsh Shringla will visit the UK during July 23-24 for a comprehensive review of bilateral relations, including the Roadmap 2030 to elevate ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership over the next decade. Read more

'Sab yaad rakha jaega': Rahul’s fresh jibe at Centre over oxygen shortage death

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took a jibe at the Centre on Thursday over its statement on “zero death reported” due to oxygen shortage by sharing a 44-second video on his Twitter profile with a one-liner caption that reads “Sab yaad rakha jaega” (Everything will be remembered). Read more

Gujarat announces special Covid-19 vaccination drive for shopkeepers on July 25

The Gujarat government announced on Thursday a special Covid-19 vaccination drive in the state on July 25 (Sunday) for shopkeepers and people involved in other commercial activities. Read more

India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Dead rubber but Shikhar Dhawan and Co. seek fringe benefits

Ahead of his first assignment as India coach, Rahul Dravid had made it clear that he cannot make the same promise to the 20 players on tour in Sri Lanka that he usually does when he oversees the country’s developmental teams. Read more

Varun Sharma recalls his childhood love story that ended with the first season of Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Varun Sharma has recalled his childhood love story and revealed why it ended with the first season of popular serial, Kasautii Zindagii Kay. Read more

Hardware is not the business at GOQii, healthcare is: Vishal Gondal

The use of smartbands and smartwatches has witnessed an exponential rise over the last one year. The pandemic made people more aware of their health needs and one of the cheapest, and easiest ways of keeping track of it all is a smartband or a smartwatch. Read more