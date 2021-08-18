Home / India News / News updates from HT: J&K Police chief directs action against officer for thrashing journalists and all the latest news
The officer allegedly abused the journalists before assaulting them. Some photographers alleged their equipment was also damaged.(AP file photo)
The officer allegedly abused the journalists before assaulting them. Some photographers alleged their equipment was also damaged.(AP file photo)
india news

News updates from HT: J&K Police chief directs action against officer for thrashing journalists and all the latest news

  • Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 18, 2021 12:58 PM IST


J&K Police chief directs action against officer for thrashing journalists

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has directed action against the officer responsible for thrashing journalists covering a religious procession in Srinagar on Tuesday. Read More

Moderate Taliban is an oxymoron

Delivering a lecture a month after 9/11 attacks, Jaswant Singh, then external affairs minister in Atal Bihari Vajpayee's cabinet, described a moderate Taliban an oxymoron. Read More

'Seven and half years of absolute torture': What Tharoor said after relief in Sunanda Pushkar death case

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday thanked a Delhi court for discharging him in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case and said that the allegations meant "seven and a half years of absolute torture" for him. Read More

Kangana Ranaut claims Chinese hackers are after her Instagram, hints at 'big international conspiracy'. See message

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday hinted at a 'very big international conspiracy' targeting her Instagram account. Read More

Mahindra XUV700 Freedom Drive, full review: One SUV to rule them all?

Mahindra XUV700 SUV is one of the biggest launches of the calendar year for the Indian automotive industry and market. Read More

Malaika Arora shows how to bend it right as she does Wild Thing Pose in new pic, see here

Bollywood's OG yogini Malaika Arora is serving her fans some incredible fitness goals once again and pumping them up for a midweek workout session. Read More

Watch | Taliban Resistance: Amrullah says he's Afghan President; reaches out for support


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
afghanistan conflict in afghanistan
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.