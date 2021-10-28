News updates from HT: J&K Police kill terrorist in Baramulla district and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Terrorist, involved in killing of two labourers in J&K, gunned down in Baramulla

The Jammu and Kashmir police gunned down a terrorist during an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Baramulla district. The terrorist, identified as Javed Ahmed Wani, had assisted terrorist Gulzar who was responsible in the murder of the two labourers from Bihar, the police said on Thursday. Read more

Widespread rain likely over peninsular India till month end

South peninsular India is likely to receive widespread and heavy rain till October 30, according to the India Meteorological Department. A low pressure area is lying over central parts of South Bay of Bengal with the associated cyclonic circulation extending up to 5.8 km above mean sea level. Read more

90%+ in Delhi have Covid antibodies: 6th sero study

More than 90% of Delhi’s population likely has some form of protection from Sars-Cov-2, the preliminary findings of the latest serological survey in the Capital suggest. Read more

‘Europe had most number of Covid cases, deaths last week’: WHO expresses concern

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concerns over the worsening coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic situation in Europe. On Wednesday, the UN health body said that Europe had the maximum number of cases and deaths due to the viral disease over the last week, with a double-digit percentage surge in each. Read more

Hrithik Roshan on Aryan Khan's bail denial: 'If these are the facts, it is truly sad'

Hrithik Roshan has once again showed his support for Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan. He has called his bail denial, ‘truly sad’. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on October 3 after their team busted an alleged drug party aboard a cruise ship off the shore of Mumbai. Read more

'If he opens with Rohit Sharma...': Harbhajan Singh suggests new opening pair for India's next match against New Zealand

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh shared some words of advice for Team India ahead of their tie against New Zealand at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in UAE and Oman. Read more

A page from Hina Khan’s gym diaries is all about fitness and fashion

Hina Khan starts early when it comes to working out. The snippets of her gym diaries often make their way on her Instagram profile in the form of pictures and videos. The actor never misses her workout routines and it shows on her. Read more