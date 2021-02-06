IND USA
"And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.
News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday shared an old tweet of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor where Tharoor championed for the engagement of the private sector in the storage of grains. "And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy. Read more

Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over Nana Patole's resignation

Nana Patole's resignation as Maharashtra assembly speaker on Thursday ahead of his nomination as the state Congress chief a day later has not gone down well with alliance partner Shiv Sena. Read more

'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Cong MP Venugopal slams Centre as farm stir intensifies

Congress leader KC Venugopal targeted the Centre on Saturday over the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws and questioned the government's treatment towards the protesters. Read more

Japan conveys 'strong concerns' to China over new coast guard law

Japan conveyed its 'strong concerns' to China over Beijing's new law that allows its coast guard to use military force in waters the country claims, during a video meeting on maritime issues on Wednesday, reported the Japan Times. Read more

'He looks 20 years older that he really is': Mark Butcher comments on R Ashwin's fielding

Former batsman Mark Butcher feels R Ashwin is not the 'best mover' in the team after the off-spinner dropped a tough return catch of Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England in Chennai. Read more

Sona Mohapatra reacts as Twitter user asks ‘who is making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?’

Singer Sona Mohapatra, keeping her ‘humour intact’, reacted to a tweet about actor Kangana Ranaut. As countries across the world are busy producing Covid-19 vaccines, a Twitter user asked, “Who's making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?” Read more

How to restore your deleted Instagram posts

Instagram earlier this week introduced a new feature that lets users recover their deleted posts. Instagram explained situations where hackers might gain access to your account and delete posts, and you don’t have any option to recover them. Read more

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics

One of the upcoming fashionistas in Bollywood is Nora Fatehi and there is no denying that. The Saki-Saki girl has a dreamy wardrobe that is full of swoon-worthy attires, designer bags and highest of the heels. Whenever the acclaimed dancer steps out, she always makes headlines. Read more

94-year-old Canadian becomes world's oldest waterskier. Watch record making clip

Ever heard of the phrase “Age is just a number”? 94-year-old Bob Hutcheson hailing from Canada proved that by becoming the world's oldest waterskier (male). Read more

Watch: RPF personnel saves differently-abled man from falling under moving train


Owner of Dilip Kumar's ancestral house Haji Lal Muhammad, said he would demand ₹25 crore from the provincial government for the property as and when approached by the Peshawar administration.
india news

Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it

PTI, Peshawar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:32 PM IST
The provincial government last month fixed the price of the four marla (101 square metre) house, declared as a national heritage, in Peshawar at 80.56 lakh.
News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws

PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:58 PM IST
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Prakash Javadekar and Shashi Tharoor on Saturday exchanged barbs on Twitter over farm reforms.
india news

Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:40 PM IST
Shashi Tharoor said his old tweet didn't say or imply anything on the removal of MSP.
Rich in biodiversity, the 344 sq km Wayanad wildlife sanctuary is a favourite habitat of elephants and tigers. Green activists have been questioning the fast depleting canopy of Wayanad, also a favourite get-away.
india news

Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad

By Ramesh Babu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:30 PM IST
  • People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
The new business initiative of IRCTC will enable the last mile connectivity to the travellers already using the services of IRCTC for train and flight tickets booking.
india news

IRCTC launches its online bus booking services

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:09 PM IST
The integration of this service over IRCTC Mobile-app is expected to be completed in the first week of March, which will enable the public to book bus tickets through Mobile too.
Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
india news

Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:03 PM IST
Union Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of farmers and doubling their income.
Bharat Biotech is planning smaller Covaxin vials to also better manage delivery.
india news

India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:59 PM IST
The present active caseload now consists of just 1.37 per cent of India's total positive cases. The country has seen less than 100 fatalities (95) in the past 24 hours.
Security was beefed up at the Ghazipur, Tikri and other such border points and the Delhi Police detained several protesters in the Shahidi Park area in the national Capital.
india news

'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:45 PM IST
On one hand, the Centre was ready for talks with the farmers and on the other, it withdrew water and electricity connection at the protest sites, Venugopal said underlying the dichotomy.
Vaishya wanted the jaggery producers to get the right price for their produce
india news

Differently abled, but with an indomitable will

By Haider Naqvi, Kanpur
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:56 PM IST
  • Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police have launched a search to trace the accused.
india news

Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over 20 in Thane

PTI, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over 20
A plantation at Thakurganj in Kishanganj district of Bihar.
india news

Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar

By Subhash Pathak, Patna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:41 PM IST
The central agency is also expected to set up procurement centres in central and west Bihar districts to purchase around 60,000 metric tonnes of pulses, particularly masoor from the farmers on minimum support price (MSP).
BKU's Rakesh Tikait
india news

Centre has 'time' till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Tikait further said that farmers' unions will not hold discussions with the government under 'pressure.'
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha delivered a keynote address at the Harvard US-India Initiative (HUII) annual conference.
india news

My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:24 PM IST
  • L-G Manoj Sinha said that the youth is the most aware being on this planet with the potential to awaken humanity and it has a duty to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream.
Barricades being put up as security on high alert during Chakka Jam by farmers against farm bills, at the Delhi-Ghazipur border in New Delhi on Saturday.
india news

Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:14 PM IST
"About 144 UP-PAC companies, six paramilitary companies along with senior officers have been deployed at state and national highways," said Prashant Kumar, ADG, Law and Order in Uttar Pradesh.
Security deployment at Delhi's border areas during farmers' three-hour 'chakka jam' on Saturday.
india news

Chakka Jam: Internet suspended again at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 03:43 PM IST
The move comes amid 'chakka jam', held to protest the snapping of internet connection at Delhi's border areas.
