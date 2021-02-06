News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday shared an old tweet of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor where Tharoor championed for the engagement of the private sector in the storage of grains. "And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy. Read more

Shiv Sena expresses displeasure over Nana Patole's resignation

Nana Patole's resignation as Maharashtra assembly speaker on Thursday ahead of his nomination as the state Congress chief a day later has not gone down well with alliance partner Shiv Sena. Read more

'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Cong MP Venugopal slams Centre as farm stir intensifies

Congress leader KC Venugopal targeted the Centre on Saturday over the ongoing farmers’ agitation against the new farm laws and questioned the government's treatment towards the protesters. Read more

Japan conveys 'strong concerns' to China over new coast guard law

Japan conveyed its 'strong concerns' to China over Beijing's new law that allows its coast guard to use military force in waters the country claims, during a video meeting on maritime issues on Wednesday, reported the Japan Times. Read more

'He looks 20 years older that he really is': Mark Butcher comments on R Ashwin's fielding

Former batsman Mark Butcher feels R Ashwin is not the 'best mover' in the team after the off-spinner dropped a tough return catch of Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England in Chennai. Read more

Sona Mohapatra reacts as Twitter user asks ‘who is making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?’

Singer Sona Mohapatra, keeping her ‘humour intact’, reacted to a tweet about actor Kangana Ranaut. As countries across the world are busy producing Covid-19 vaccines, a Twitter user asked, “Who's making a vaccine to protect us from Kangana Ranaut?” Read more

How to restore your deleted Instagram posts

Instagram earlier this week introduced a new feature that lets users recover their deleted posts. Instagram explained situations where hackers might gain access to your account and delete posts, and you don’t have any option to recover them. Read more

Happy birthday Nora Fatehi: Style evolution of the actor over years, in pics

One of the upcoming fashionistas in Bollywood is Nora Fatehi and there is no denying that. The Saki-Saki girl has a dreamy wardrobe that is full of swoon-worthy attires, designer bags and highest of the heels. Whenever the acclaimed dancer steps out, she always makes headlines. Read more

94-year-old Canadian becomes world's oldest waterskier. Watch record making clip

Ever heard of the phrase “Age is just a number”? 94-year-old Bob Hutcheson hailing from Canada proved that by becoming the world's oldest waterskier (male). Read more

Watch: RPF personnel saves differently-abled man from falling under moving train



