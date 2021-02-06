Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter
Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday shared an old tweet of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor where Tharoor championed for the engagement of the private sector in the storage of grains. "And now Congress thinks exactly the opposite," Javadekar wrote on Twitter, accusing Tharoor of hypocrisy.
In the tweet, which Shashi Tharoor had posted on January 23, 2010, he noted that India wasted more wheat every year to storage and distribution losses. And the amount of loss surpasses what Australia grows. "Real need for pvt sector 2move into grain storage," Tharoor had written, as seen in the screenshot shared by Javadekar.
Taking the accusation in his stride, Tharoor said the old tweet has no mention that he wants minimum support price (MSP) system to be abolished. "Prakash-bhai, Does my tweet mention or imply anything about removing MSP or amending ECA to allow hoarding? Or aren't you aware of farmers’ demands? Surely it’d be better for a Minister of Information & Broadcasting to stop Broadcasting Misinformation this way," Tharoor wrote.
Centre has 'time' till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
The Centre and the BJP in its extensive campaigning for the farm laws have reiterated that the bills did not come to Parliament overnight. There have been years of consultations on this, Union leaders have said.
The BJP also dug out an old letter of National Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar where Pawar in the capacity of the agriculture minister had written to chief ministers to amend APMC Act to allow private sector in agriculture. NCP clarified that Pawar was trying to form a consensus among state agriculture marketing boards in 2010-11. But the party (NCP) did not support the farm laws against which the present protest is going on.
Farmers have been protesting the three laws as they apprehend that these laws will allow the entry of private players in the sector. Another contentious issue is MSP not being mentioned in the laws, though the Centre has reiterated that the system of procurement under MSP will continue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Owner of actor Dilip Kumar's ancestral house in Pakistan refuses to sell it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: Javadekar, Tharoor spar on Twitter over farm laws
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Javadekar shares Tharoor's old tweet on farm laws; 'Misinformation,' says latter
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre’s notification on eco-sensitive zone triggers protests in Wayanad
- People living in fringe areas of the forest say many human settlements will come under the zone and the new announcement will cripple their lives.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRCTC launches its online bus booking services
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Some people are spreading confusion among farmers about MSP: Shekhawat
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India registers record of 20 crore total Covid-19 tests till date
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'How can a democratic govt act like this?': Congress MP KC Venugopal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Differently abled, but with an indomitable will
- Anant Vaishya of BR Ambedkar University, Kanpur has navigated all obstacles to develop an application ‘Gud Ka Saathi’ for sugarcane farmers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Idli seller killed by 3 customers after argument over ₹20 in Thane
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafed to buy 2L MT maize, 60K MT pulses in Bihar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre has 'time' till October 2 to repeal farm laws, says BKU's Rakesh Tikait
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
My goal to give job opportunities to 80% J&K youth in 5 years: LG
- L-G Manoj Sinha said that the youth is the most aware being on this planet with the potential to awaken humanity and it has a duty to persuade errant youth lost in conflicts world over to come back to mainstream.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: PAC, paramilitary forces deployed at state, national highways in UP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chakka Jam: Internet suspended again at Singhu, Tikri, Ghazipur
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox