News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case and all the latest news

'When are you quitting politics?': Nadda’s jab on Mamata over Batla House case

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee when she will be quiting politics as she had earlier said that she would quit politics if the Batla House encounter is proved to be true. Read more

'One of the harshest things I have ever seen': Former cricketers express surprise at Suryakumar Yadav's omission

You’ve got to feel for Suryakumar Yadav. After finally getting to make his India debut in the second T20I against England on Sunday, the batsman was left out of the Playing XI for the third match of the series. Read more

Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life: 'Inauthentic things are written'

Actor Vicky Kushal has opened up about the impact fame and stardom have had on his personal life. The actor revealed that fame has changed him in more ways than one. Read more

Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering

Videos of zoo keepers and snake handlers dealing with scary animals like it’s no big deal are usually incredible to watch. This video, however, may leave you shuddering. Read more

‘Hindutva isn’t Hindi’: Tejasvi Surya slams DMK, says BJP promotes all languages

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya lashed out at the DMK while defending the National Education policy in Lok Sabha. Tejasvi Surya said that ‘Hindutva is not Hindi’ and added that no other government has made such effort to promote regional languages. Watch here