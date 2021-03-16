News updates from HT: JP Nadda's jab at Mamata Banerjee over Batla House case and all the latest news
'When are you quitting politics?': Nadda’s jab on Mamata over Batla House case
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Tuesday asked West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee when she will be quiting politics as she had earlier said that she would quit politics if the Batla House encounter is proved to be true. Read more
'One of the harshest things I have ever seen': Former cricketers express surprise at Suryakumar Yadav's omission
You’ve got to feel for Suryakumar Yadav. After finally getting to make his India debut in the second T20I against England on Sunday, the batsman was left out of the Playing XI for the third match of the series. Read more
Vicky Kaushal on the impact fame has had on his personal life: 'Inauthentic things are written'
Actor Vicky Kushal has opened up about the impact fame and stardom have had on his personal life. The actor revealed that fame has changed him in more ways than one. Read more
Giant snake tries to attack zookeeper in video that may leave you shuddering
Videos of zoo keepers and snake handlers dealing with scary animals like it’s no big deal are usually incredible to watch. This video, however, may leave you shuddering. Read more
‘Hindutva isn’t Hindi’: Tejasvi Surya slams DMK, says BJP promotes all languages
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya lashed out at the DMK while defending the National Education policy in Lok Sabha. Tejasvi Surya said that ‘Hindutva is not Hindi’ and added that no other government has made such effort to promote regional languages. Watch here
3 new Covid-19 variants reported in India: Government
UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India in April to ‘unlock opportunities’
Pollution in trans-boundary rivers in India-Bangladesh talks on water-sharing
Maharashtra Covid-19 'second wave': What state ministers have said on lockdown
Govt places new purchase order for 10 crore doses of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine
Covid-19 cases showing upward trajectory after February 2, 2021: Government
Parliamentary panel expresses concerns over vacancies in high courts
Mumbai's daily Covid-19 case tally nears 2k-mark, Maharshtra sees 17,864 cases
Parliament passes bill to raise upper limit for abortions to 24 weeks
Parliamentary panel asks Centre to explore feasibility of amending Lokpal Act
By-polls to 2 Lok Sabha seats, 14 assembly seats across various states
No conclusive data shows direct correlation of death from air pollution: Govt
Ambani security scare: NIA searches Vaze's office at crime branch
SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for Covid-19
- Badal is the second senior Punjab politician to have tested positive over the last week.
