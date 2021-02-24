News updates from HT: Kejriwal lauds AAP’s performance in Gujarat civic polls and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'125-year-old Congress defeated': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat civic polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will visit Gujarat on February 26, after his party's stunning performance in civic polls. Read more

Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Parties eye Hindu votes

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin recently held a silver vel, the spear wielded by Tamil deity Murugan, which was presented to him by temple priests at a village council meeting in Tiruttani district. Read more

Will be goalkeeper in polls, won't let BJP score a single goal: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said she would ensure that it does not leave a mark in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Read more

UK coronavirus variant likely to fuel another surge in US come spring: Report

Some US experts have predicted that the coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom is likely to drive a new wave of transmission in the spring, according to a CNN report. Read more

‘Ready to discuss’: Tomar reacts to Tikait's remark about 40 lakh tractor march

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday responded to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s call for a second tractor march to Delhi. Tomar said that the government is ready to discuss the demands of the farmers and is committed to the welfare of the farmers. Read more

Hyundai's upcoming 7-seater premium SUV to be officially called Alcazar in India

Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced that its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV will be officially named Alcazar. The company had registered the name in 2020. Read more

India vs England: Ishant Sharma becomes 2nd Indian pacer to play 100 Tests after Kapil Dev

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma achieved a huge milestone as he was named in the playing XI for the third Test against England at the Motera Stadium (now renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad. Read more

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in all-black for late dinner in Mumbai

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh don't only set couple goals with their adorable and enviable chemistry with each other, but are also included in the list of best dressed celebrities in B-Town, and for good reason. Read more

Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura

The teaser of the much-awaited Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled on Wednesday. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Read more

Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress

Putting her best fashion foot forward, Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor has once again left fans swooning over her sartorial sensibilities as she sparked off the promotions of her upcoming comedy horror film in a jaw-dropping style. Read more

139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video

A 139-year-old Victorian home moved to a new address, literally, after it was towed six blocks from one street in San Francisco to another. A timelapse video of this incredible – and almost unbelievable - incident has now captured people’s attention after being shared by Twitter user Anthony Venida. Read more

Watch: ‘Justice has been done’: Disha Ravi’s father on her bail in Toolkit case