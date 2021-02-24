News updates from HT: Kejriwal lauds AAP’s performance in Gujarat civic polls and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
'125-year-old Congress defeated': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP's performance in Gujarat civic polls
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will visit Gujarat on February 26, after his party's stunning performance in civic polls. Read more
Tamil Nadu assembly elections: Parties eye Hindu votes
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president MK Stalin recently held a silver vel, the spear wielded by Tamil deity Murugan, which was presented to him by temple priests at a village council meeting in Tiruttani district. Read more
Will be goalkeeper in polls, won't let BJP score a single goal: Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said she would ensure that it does not leave a mark in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Read more
UK coronavirus variant likely to fuel another surge in US come spring: Report
Some US experts have predicted that the coronavirus variant, B.1.1.7, first detected in the United Kingdom is likely to drive a new wave of transmission in the spring, according to a CNN report. Read more
‘Ready to discuss’: Tomar reacts to Tikait's remark about 40 lakh tractor march
Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday responded to Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s call for a second tractor march to Delhi. Tomar said that the government is ready to discuss the demands of the farmers and is committed to the welfare of the farmers. Read more
Hyundai's upcoming 7-seater premium SUV to be officially called Alcazar in India
Hyundai Motor India on Wednesday announced that its upcoming 7-seater premium SUV will be officially named Alcazar. The company had registered the name in 2020. Read more
India vs England: Ishant Sharma becomes 2nd Indian pacer to play 100 Tests after Kapil Dev
India fast bowler Ishant Sharma achieved a huge milestone as he was named in the playing XI for the third Test against England at the Motera Stadium (now renamed to Narendra Modi Stadium) in Ahmedabad. Read more
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in all-black for late dinner in Mumbai
Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh don't only set couple goals with their adorable and enviable chemistry with each other, but are also included in the list of best dressed celebrities in B-Town, and for good reason. Read more
Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser: Meet Alia Bhatt as the queen of Kamathipura
The teaser of the much-awaited Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi was unveiled on Wednesday. The film has been directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Read more
Janhvi Kapoor sparks Roohi promotions in a neon sweetheart strapless silk dress
Putting her best fashion foot forward, Roohi star Janhvi Kapoor has once again left fans swooning over her sartorial sensibilities as she sparked off the promotions of her upcoming comedy horror film in a jaw-dropping style. Read more
139-year-old two-storey house moved 6 blocks. Watch jaw-dropping video
A 139-year-old Victorian home moved to a new address, literally, after it was towed six blocks from one street in San Francisco to another. A timelapse video of this incredible – and almost unbelievable - incident has now captured people’s attention after being shared by Twitter user Anthony Venida. Read more
Watch: ‘Justice has been done’: Disha Ravi’s father on her bail in Toolkit case
Uttarakhand responds to PIL against mining riverbed material on private lands
- In August last year the Uttarakhand High Court had stayed the state government' notification of allowing mining of riverbed material (RBM) on private lands adjacent to the rivers in the state.
UP Assembly passes contentious bill prohibiting unlawful conversion
Phase 2 of Covid-19 vaccination from March 1: When will you get the shot?
'Want to vaccinate people free of cost before polls': Mamata to PM Modi
Covid-19 vaccine at pvt centres to be expensive? AIIMS director explains
Union Cabinet approves President’s Rule in Puducherry
Threatened by MP police for pulling them up for inaction in murder case: Judge
'Expect most ministers to pay for their Covid vaccines': Ravi Shankar Prasad
'Set on fire after failed gang rape attempt,' says UP college student
Prez rule in Puducherry to vaccination drive: Key highlights of Cabinet meet
- From announcing the next phase of Covid-19 vaccination drive to approving President's rule in Puducherry, the ministers announced the Centre's new policy moves and administrative decisions.
Bihar policeman, criminal killed in encounter in Sitamarhi
- Eyewitnesses said the police team came under a hail of fire when they went to the house of a criminal to arrest him.
Govt to decide Covid-19 vaccine price in pvt hospitals soon: Minister
Motera stadium renamed Narendra Modi Stadium; President Kovind inaugurates venue
