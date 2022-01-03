News updates from HT: Kejriwal to pay sixth visit to Uttarakhand today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Kejriwal to pay 6th visit to Uttarakhand today ahead of assembly polls

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday pay a one-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand. This will be the sixth tour of Kejriwal in Uttarakhand ahead of upcoming assembly polls since last year, the AAP said in a statement on Sunday. Read More

Covid-19: List of states which have rolled out curbs due to Omicron spread

The rapid increase in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, riding on the back of the Omicron variant, has led to curbs in several states across the country. The situation is particularly concerning in Maharashtra and Delhi, the two worst-affected by Omicron. Read More

Curbs return, cases surge as world copes with Omicron in 2022: Latest updates

The highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus, which is said to be capable of undergoing frequent mutations, has taken the world by storm, already becoming the dominant strain of SARS-CoV-2 in many countries even as the calendar turns to welcome in 2022, the new year. Read More

‘A hero’: Hockey fan spots cancerous mole during NHL game, saves staffer's life

In an intriguing development from North America, a hockey fan ended up saving the life of a team staffer after happening to spot a cancerous mole on the latter's neck. Describing the fan as “a hero”, Brian Hamilton – the assistant equipment manager for the Vancouver Canucks ice hockey team – expressed his gratitude and noted how one message had changed his entire life and saved him from near-certain death a few years down the line. Read More

Red alert, total curfew: What will happen under GRAP if Delhi's Covid positivity crosses 5%

National capital Delhi has been witnessing a large number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases over the past few weeks. The surge has been reported after the emergence of the Omicron variant, which has a high transmissibility rate and is believed to be more resistant to existing vaccines. Read More

No tokens to be issued in Kolkata Metro starting today

The Kolkata Metro will stop issuing tokens from Monday in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). This is part of the strict curbs announced by the West Bengal government after a 14-fold rise in Covid-19 cases in just seven days. Read More

IND vs SA 2nd Test: Why Wanderers is Team India's fortress away from home?

After a memorable Centurion win last week, their first at the venue, Team India now have a date with history in the New Year's Test as Virat Kohli's men will be aiming to become the first Indian side to win a Test series in the Rainbow Nation when they take on South Africa, but what adds to the woes of the beleaguered home team is that Dean Elgar's men will be defending the series at the 'Bull Ring' bastion which has been India's fortress away from home. Read More

BTS' Jungkook flaunting his boxing skills in new video is workout motivation we need, V reacts: Watch

The Golden Maknae of BTS, Jungkook, broke the internet after posting a short snippet of his workout routine at the gym. Jungkook shared a video with ARMY on January 2 in which he had a boxing session with a freelance trainer, Tommy, while throwing some impressive punches and showing off his tattoos. The video is the best workout motivation we need today and will also get you pumped up. BTS member V also reacted to the post. Read More

Here's how Priyanka Chopra 'celebrated life' with Nick Jonas on a yacht as they welcomed the new year. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of how she rang in the New Year with her husband Nick Jonas and their friends. The actor was in “heaven” as she soaked up some sun while resting in the arms of her husband on a yacht and raised a toast to the New Year. Read More

