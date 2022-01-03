Here's how Priyanka Chopra 'celebrated life' with Nick Jonas on a yacht as they welcomed the new year. See pics

Priyanka Chopra has shared a glimpse of how she rang in the New Year with her husband Nick Jonas and their friends. The actor was in “heaven” as she soaked up some sun while resting in the arms of her husband on a yacht and raised a toast to the New Year.

Sharing a few pictures from her New Year outing on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “Photo dump* So grateful for friends family and friends. Here’s to celebrating life. #2022 #happynewyear. Adore you @natasha.poonawalla.” She tagged “Heaven” as the location in post.

The first picture shows Priyanka in a pink maxi dress, lying on a yacht's deck while resting her arms on husband Nick Jonas' lap, who wore a colourful shirt. The second picture shows Priyanka sunbathing in an orange bikini while the third shows her raising a toast at sea. One picture also shows Priyanka wearing ‘Happy New Year’ glasses and dining with Nick. Another gives a glimpse of a jacuzzi on the yacht.

Earlier, Nick had shared a picture of their New Year celebrations. He had shared an intimate picture of him kissing Priyanka while some party decor was seen in the background. “My forever New Years kiss,” he had captioned the picture.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas welcome New Year with a kiss, twin in white during intimate celebrations. See pic

Priyanka just saw the release of her film, The Matrix Resurrections in theatres. She plays the role of Sati in the movie that stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the lead roles besides Jada Pinkett Smith, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Neil Patrick Harris in prominent roles.

Through the year 2021, Priyanka was busy shooting for her web show, Citadel, executive produced by Joe and Anthony Russo, in London and other places. She also has Jim Strouse's Text For You and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa in the pipeline.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON