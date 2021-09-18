News updates from HT: Kerala schools to reopen from November 1 onwards and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Schools to reopen in Kerala on Nov 1 as state adds 19,325 new Covid-19 cases

After a one-and-a-half-year interval, schools in Kerala will reopen on November 1 even as the state reported 19,325 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday. The decision was taken at the core committee meeting on the pandemic chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Thiruvananthapuram. All schools have been asked to make necessary arrangements. Read more.

Videos shot with consent: Raj Kundra seeks bail, says no evidence against him

Businessman Raj Kundra has approached a Mumbai court seeking regular bail on the ground that the investigation against him is now complete as the Mumbai Police have filed a 1,467-page supplementary chargesheet in the case, and now he is entitled to file a regular bail application. In his application, he mentioned that in the first chargesheet, there was not an iota of evidence against him and that was why a supplementary chargesheet was filed. Read more.

Sunil Jakhar among frontrunners to be the next Punjab CM after Captain's exit

The name of Sunil Jakhar was doing the rounds as Congress's top choice for the next chief minister of Punjab as Captain Amarinder Singh stepped down from the post on Saturday after facing internal strife for months. The Congress Legislature Party has requested Sonia Gandhi to decide the name for the next CM. Apart from Sunil Jakhar, the name of Pratap Bajwa is also being speculated. Captain Amarinder Singh's bete noire Navojot Sidhu is also eyeing the post. Read more.

Ahead of festival season, states told to monitor Covid trajectory on daily basis

Ahead of the upcoming festival season in India, the Centre on Saturday instructed states and Union Territories (UTs) to ensure all necessary precautions and effective enforcement for the rule to avoid mass gatherings, especially in congested and closed spaces due to the prevailing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. Read more.

Dengue, typhoid, scrub typhus cases on rise; know symptoms and tips from expert

Amid the rising cases of dengue, malaria, typhoid, and scrub typhus, doctors across the country are advising people to take adequate precautions and avoid self-medication in case of falling ill. While Covid-19 cases in the capital are under control, there is a surge in the cases of many water-borne and mosquito-borne diseases. Dr Manoj Sharma, Senior Consultant- Internal Medicine at Fortis Hospital Vasant Kunj says that the symptoms of most of these diseases from dengue, malaria, typhoid, to scrub typhus may overlap and it's important to get the diagnosis right. Read more.

Virat Kohli: Matches played on reaction, belief in moments, not on data, analysis

After four-and-a-half months, 2021 IPL will resume on Sunday with all the Indian players having completed six days of quarantine after returning from England. “After quarantine, when I stepped out for the first time, I did not feel that we went away at all,” Virat Kohli said in a virtual press meet to unveil Royal Challengers Bangalore’s new blue jersey in respect of Covid warriors. “I felt this is just an extension of where we left.” Read more.

Apple iPhone 13 pre-orders: Vodafone offers 100% cashback on rental, freebies, here’s how to get it

Apple iPhone 13 pre-orders: Vodafone Idea has announced that its subscribers will be able to pre-order the smartphones in the iPhone 13 series in India starting September 18. Read more.

Fan asks Amitabh Bachchan the reason behind endorsing pan masala, KBC 13 host says: 'I get money for it'

Amitabh Bachchan has responded to a fan who asked him the reason behind endorsing a pan masala ad. The actor, on Facebook, interacted with a few fans through a post he shared on Friday. "FB 3062 - Ever since I bought a watch and worn it, time has been chasing me," he said, in Hindi. Read more.

