News updates from HT: Key Delhi borders remain closed due to farmers' protests and all the latest news

Farmers’ protest: As key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic jams expected

Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu borders remained closed on Thursday morning as farmers continued their agitation demanding the withdrawal of the three controversial farm laws. Motorists will have to face heavy traffic jams in parts of the Capital due to diversion of vehicles on some routes. Read more

Delhi: Increase in pollution, temperature predicted in the next few days

The pollution levels in the national capital remained in the "poor" category on Thursday, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 293. Read more

India’s market capitalisation gains most after Hong Kong in ’21

India’s equities markets gained the most since January after Hong Kong, among the world’s top 10 markets, highlighting sustained bullish investor sentiment especially after the recent Union budget. Read more

US pharmacies to offer Covid-19 vaccines from today. All you need to know

With the Biden administration targeting 150 million shots injected within its first 100 days of office, pharmacies in the United States will begin to offer Covid-19 vaccines from February 11 under the federal retail pharmacy program. Read more

‘I didn't feel he was ready for the fight’: Laxman expects ‘more commitment’ from Indian batsman in next England Test

Former Indian batsman VVS Laxman expects both Indian vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and opener Rohit Sharma and to show ‘more commitment’ in the upcoming second Test match against England. Read more

Sushmita Sen shares cryptic post on men and women, fans wonder if Rohman Shawl and she have split

Sushmita Sen had her fans worried on Wednesday as she shared a cryptic note on Instagram. Some wondered if her boyfriend Rohman Shawl and she had ended their relationship. Read more

Promise Day 2021: Best romantic WhatsApp messages, GIFs, quotes, Facebook status

The Valentine Week has got lovers across the globe on their toes but it is Promise Day on February 11 which is annually celebrated not only by couples but also friends. From teenagers to adults, everyone can be seen making commitments of long lasting relationships or promises that are never meant to be broken. Read more

Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter

A video of a man pranking people while wearing a customised mask has created quite a stir on Twitter. From sparking laughter to irritation, the clip has prompted people to share mixed reactions. Read more

What's behind Kuldeep's selection struggle? Are teams complacent in home Tests?

Hindustan Times' Senior Associate Editor, Rasesh Mandani poses two cricket questions of your interest, every week. In this video he explores the reasons why mystery spinner Kuldeep Yadav, once the toast of Indian cricket, can't break into playing eleven anymore. Watch