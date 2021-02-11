Man’s customised mask prank video gets mixed reactions on Twitter
A video of a man pranking people while wearing a customised mask has created quite a stir on Twitter. From sparking laughter to irritation, the clip has prompted people to share mixed reactions.
Originally shared on TikTok, the video is now being re-shared by many on Twitter. Just like this user of the micro-blogging platform who tweeted, “Please this is so silly” while tweeting the clip.
The video opens to show a man with a mask placed around his chin. At first glance it seems like his nose and mouth are not covered. However, a closer looks reveals that he is wearing a customised mask with print of the lower part of his own face. In the video, the man says that he is going to a car dealership to see how the employees of the place would react.
We won’t give away much, take a look at the video to know what happens next:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 1.6 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people.
“Now I want one,” wrote a Twitter user. “This doesn’t make sense how perfectly it matches his face,” expressed another while talking about the customised mask. “This is either lawful evil or chaotic good, either way I love it,” shared a third. “I can’t stop laughing,” commented a fourth.
However, there were some who wrote that the prank is more irritating than funny. Just like this individual who wrote, "This is utterly irritating." Another person tweeted, "That car dealer afterwards just trying to move on and do his job" and shared this GIF:
What are your thoughts on the video?
