News updates from HT: LJP leader Chirag Paswan writes to LS speaker Om Birla and all the latest news

LJP leader Chirag Paswan writes to LS speaker Om Birla, makes a request

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Chirag Paswan on Wednesday wrote to Speaker Om Birla and urged him to issue a circular saying that the former still holds the position of leader of LJP in the lower house. Read more

Need quick, complete inoculation, not BJP’s lies: Rahul Gandhi on Centre 'extending' Covishield dose gap

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday targeted the central government over extending the gap between two doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Karnataka Congress asks BJP to resolve feuds later, focus on helping common man

Karnataka Congress on Wednesday alleged that the ruling party was busy resolving internal feuds instead of focusing on helping the people of the country. Read more

‘Worst PR award’: Chinese media mocks US donation of 80 Covid vaccine vials to Trinidad and Tobago

Chinese state media have mocked the United States for highlighting its donation of 80 vials of Pfizer vaccine to Trinidad and Tobago for inoculation against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). Read more

Swara Bhasker says Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade’ comment about her came from an ‘agenda’

Swara Bhasker, in a new interview, reacted to Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade’ jibe about her. She said that she was unaffected by it as she knew it was coming from an ‘agenda’ and was not a ‘fair criticism’ of her work. Read more

Honda rides in 2021 Gold Wing Tour premium tourer in India at ₹37.20 lakh, gets airbag & DCT gearbox

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India on Wednesday announced the launch of the 2021 Gold Wing Tour in India. The new model has been introduced as a CBU (Completely Built-Up) model from Japan. Read more

Sundar Pichai surprises winner of Doodle for Google contest with a video call

Sundar Pichai, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google, recently tweeted a video that shows him surprising a US student named Milo Golding by video calling him to tell him that he has won the Doodle for Google. Read more