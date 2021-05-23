News updates from HT: Maharashtra to begin 24-hour Covid-19 vaccination 'soon', says CM Uddhav and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

'Maha to begin 24-hr vaccination once production increases in June’: Uddhav

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the vaccination for people aged between 18-45 years is temporarily suspended due to lack of smooth supply of vaccines. Read more

State banks not asked to withdraw funds from foreign currency accounts over Cairn dispute: Centre

The Centre has not asked state-owned banks to withdraw funds from foreign currency accounts abroad over the Cairn legal dispute, the finance ministry said on Sunday, condemning such reports as baseless. Read more

Moving Covid shots to India could benefit UK children, suggests vaccine advisor

An expert on the immunisation advisory committee for the UK government has suggested that moving Covid-19 vaccines from Britain to countries like India could benefit children back home. Read more

'If you don’t feel comfortable, it’s time for Ricky to go': Clarke explains how he fought to keep Ponting in Aus team

Ponting played 16 Tests under Clarke between 2011 and late 2012 and scored 1,015 runs. His average was 37.59, which is comparatively less than his career average. Read more

Zack Snyder's Army of the Dead ending explained: Did Huma Qureshi's Geeta live or die?

Army of the Dead, the new zombie-heist film from director Zack Snyder, partially hinges on a mission to locate and rescue Geeta, played by Huma Qureshi. Read more

Leave what you’re doing and see the world from the eyes of a corgi. Clip is aww-worthy

There are many videos on the Internet that capture the life of doggos from the point of view of their humans. But have you ever seen the world from a doggo’s view? Watch

Irfan Pathan’s ‘first 2k run after Covid’ is fitness inspo this Sunday

Proud of your 10 minutes workout? Irfan Pathan calls it his ‘fitness going down’ as he gives health enthusiasts a glimpse of his 2kms run in ‘nearly 11 minutes’, his first after recovering from Covid-19. Read more

‘WHO supported India with 170 MT of essential Covid medical supplies’: Official

Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, World Health Organization (WHO) South-East Asia said WHO has supported India with 170 MT of essential medical supplies. Watch