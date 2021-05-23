'Maha to begin 24-hr vaccination once production increases in June’: Uddhav

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the vaccination for people aged between 18-45 years is temporarily suspended due to lack of smooth supply of vaccines. The chief minister said that Maharashtra will soon begin 24-hour vaccination in the state as production capacity is likely to ramp up starting June.

“Covid-19 inoculation drive for people under 18-44 years age group is suspended as supply of vaccines isn't smooth. I am hopeful that from June production capacity of vaccines will increase following which we can run 24-hour vaccination drives in the state,” the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. Thackeray was interacting with paediatricians from across the state.

The chief minister also said that he is ready to make a one-time payment for 12 crore doses for beneficiaries of that particular age group. People aged between 18-45 years account for six crore of the state's total population, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The chief minister also highlighted that the state was well-equipped for tackling a possible third wave. Uddhav Thackeray said that the state government has ramped up its infrastructure to ensure that Maharashtra is self-sufficient in terms of medical oxygen production and availability. He also said that the state’s success in controlling cases in the recent weeks has come due to everyone’s united efforts. He said that children should be saved from the effects of the third wave.

“Even though we were not successful in defeating the virus, we have been able to

keep the number of Covid-19 cases in control. It is the success of our state as a united force comprising all stakeholders. We have to be alert to protect children from the possible third wave. The first wave hit senior citizens, the second one targeted youth and now children are under threat,” Uddhav Thackeray further added.