Irfan Pathan’s ‘first 2k run after Covid’ is fitness inspo this Sunday | Watch

As per the World Health Organisation, those suffering from Covid-19 may take a while to return to the level of activity they were normally able to do before contracting the virus hence, strengthening exercises are important to improve muscles that have become weaker as a result of the illness. That’s when former Indian cricket all-rounder Irfan Pathan gave fans a sneak peek of his workout routine after recovering from Covid-19 and we are pumped up to hit the grind this Sunday.

Are you proud of yourself after a 10 minutes workout? Irfan calls it his “fitness going down” as he gives health enthusiasts a glimpse of his 2kms run in “nearly 11 minutes”, his first after recovering from Covid-19 and that is all the motivation we need to amp up our exercise goals this weekend. Bleeding blue in an all-blue athleisure wear with a round neck tee, a pair of shorts and a cap with a black smartwatch to ace the sporty look, the former Indian cricketer was seen sweating it out in the lap of nature.

Taking to his social media handle, Irfan shared a video that featured him in the middle of his rigorous exercise session. “After Covid recovery this was my first run. I wanted to run 2 kilometres and see how my fitness has gone down after Covid,” Irfan shared in the video.

Turning the camera towards his smartwatch, he added, “It took me about… you can see, nearly 11 minutes, few sessions. I’ll updated you guys about how it is going.” Serving the perfect fitness inspiration, the former bowling all rounder encouraged, “Keep up the hardwork even if you’ve got Covid. If you are recover, make sure to keep training. Keep looking after yourself.”

The video was captioned, “First 2k run after Covid - #keepgoing #keeptraining #fitness (sic)” and quick to respond, fans emptied their stash of love in the comments section.

Benefits of running:

As per a study on Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, running each day for just 5 to 10 minutes at a moderate pace, say 6.0 miles per hour, not only has a significant impact on longetivity but may also reduced the risk of death from heart attack or stroke and other cardiovascular disease, lower the risk of developing cancer, lower the risk of developing neurological diseases like Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The study highlighted that runners in general have a 25%–40% reduced risk of premature mortality and live approximately 3 years longer than non-runners.

Improved sleep and moods are other benefits of running. As per a group of Dutch researchers, running 2.5 hours per week or 30 minutes for five days a week can also result in enjoying maximum longevity benefits.

Apart from strengthening muscles and improving cardiovascular fitness, running helps to build strong bones, as it is a weight bearing exercise and burns plenty of kilojoules which in turn helps to maintain a healthy weight.

