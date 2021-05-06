News updates from HT: Mamata Banerjee blames BJP for spreading Covid in Bengal and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Need to accept people’s mandate and stop spreading Covid’: Mamata tells BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders and Union ministers directly for spreading coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the state. She also asked the BJP leaders to "stop provoking" the people of Bengal and accept the mandate of the people.

Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai buried at native village

Jammu and Kashmir separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai was buried at his native village in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara amid tight security early on Thursday. Only close relatives were allowed to participate in the funeral at Tekipora Lolab in Kupwara, his native village.

Pfizer-BioNTech can supply 3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses this year

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have capacity to make as many as 3 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine this year, more than double the amount the partners had predicted less than six months ago.

IPL 2021: 'He contributed in every match' - Saba Karim names young India batsman who 'impressed him the most'

Prithvi Shaw had a forgettable 2020. In the Indian Premier League UAE edition, Shaw struggled to find any consistency and found himself not making it into the Delhi Capitals playing XI on several occasions.

Sussanne Khan reacts to Arslan Goni breaking chair while getting Covid-19 shot. Watch

Even though fans don't have the full picture about Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni's personal equation, their social media interactions are ramping up. Arslan, the brother of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Aly Goni, on Thursday shared a video of himself getting the Covid-19 vaccine, and the chair he was sitting on breaking.

Mumbai Police’s advisory post on wearing double masks has a Sholay twist

Mumbai Police's creative social media posts addressing various matters are quite popular among netizens. Their recent share about the necessity to wear double masks is a perfect addition to those posts.

Watch| ‘Union Ministers instigating people’: CM Mamata’s retort to BJP over violence﻿