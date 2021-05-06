Pfizer-BioNTech can supply 3 billion Covid-19 vaccine doses this year

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE have capacity to make as many as 3 billion doses of their Covid-19 vaccine this year, more than double the amount the partners had predicted less than six months ago.

The partners will further increase their capacity for 2022 to more than 3 billion doses, BioNTech said in an e-mailed statement.

The increase is the latest in a series of production target boosts and comes amid increased demand for messenger RNA Covid vaccines around the world. The partners had said in March they could make 2.5 billion doses of their two-shot vaccine this year.