News updates from HT: MEA says evacuations difficult until Kabul airport resumes and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Difficult to say how people will be evacuated until Kabul airport resumes’: MEA

The Union ministry of external affairs on Thursday said that it would be difficult to say how people would be evacuated from Afghanistan until the Kabul international airport resumes operations. Read more

NIA begins probing blast outside Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh’s house

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday started probing the recent bomb blasts outside the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh at Bhatpara in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district. Read more

17 including five employees injured in blast at Begusarai’s Barauni refinery

Seventeen people including five employees were injured in a blast at Barauni Refinery in Bihar’s Begusarai district on Thursday. The blast occurred at around 11.45 am and its impact was such that window panes of some houses were damaged badly. Read more

Snapchat is bringing art to life via augmented reality and is taking you to Paris

Snapchat has been exploring augmented reality (AR) for a while now through its lenses and now has added a new one that brings art to life, and is kicking it off with a Parisian experience. Read more

Abhay Deol, asked if he got due recognition from film industry, says 'stars have a PR machinery behind them'

Actor Abhay Deol, who used to a poster child for parallel cinema in Bollywood, has said that he cannot complain about lack of recognition, especially since people still come up to him and appreciate his work. Read more

'It has been made keeping future roadmap in mind': Sourav Ganguly on Virat Kohli's decision to step down as T20 captain

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly reacted to Virat Kohli's decision to step down as T20I captain of the Indian cricket team and explained that the decision was taken keeping the future roadmap in mind. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh posts incredible clip of couple dancing to his song Black & White

Diljit Dosanjh a few hours ago took to Instagram to share an interesting video of a couple dancing to the song Black & White from his latest album Moonchild Era. The video shows the couple Money and Abbey showcasing some cool dance moves. Read more